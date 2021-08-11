The next two days will rival the hottest weather we've seen so far this summer, which was back on the last two days of June when highs reached the mid to upper 90s and the heat index soared past 105 degrees in spots. Expect similar numbers the next few afternoons, with 110° heat indices in spots. The "air you can wear" is ours to keep through the end of the week, with 70 to 75 degree dewpoints making for an oppressively and miserably humid air mass. Excessive heat warnings are up for much of the area to highlight the dangerous heat that will be with us the rest of the week. You may get a quick-hitting thunderstorm to cool you down, but any storms will be widely scattered at best and any cooling from them won't last long. The best chance for a few stray thunderstorms would be tonight and Thursday night, with a largely dry Thursday tucked in between. On Friday, thunderstorms may tend to favor the afternoon and overnight hours, ahead of an approaching cold front. That front will sweep off the coast on Saturday, with drier, less humid, and more comfortable weather gradually building in over the weekend. A better feeling and more pleasant stretch of weather should stay with us through early next week. Until then, stay hydrated and keep those air conditioners churning out the cold air!
TONIGHT
Expect a partly to mostly cloudy and very muggy, summery night, with lows remaining above 70 degrees and some patchy fog and haze again possible. There could be a shower or thunderstorm in spots overnight as well, but much of the night will remain dry and all of the night will be quite sticky and steamy.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
Get ready for back-to-back days of hazy sunshine, high heat, and high humidity, with highs into the mid to upper 90s each afternoon and the heat index from 100° to 110° once the humidity is factored in. Any morning fog should give way to hazy sunshine, and the daytime hours on Thursday may remain clear of any showers or t-storms, with the thunderstorm threat holding off until after sunset into Thursday night. For Friday, the thunderstorm threat likely arrives earlier, from early afternoon onward through the evening hours, with the exact timing dependent on the speed of a cold front approaching from Canada. It is this front that will eventually provide relief, but not until the weekend. Excessive heat warnings continue for much of the area over the next few days.
SATURDAY
Saturday will be our transition day, as the heat and humidity may linger but ease a bit, as a cold front sweeps through the area during the day. If the front is faster, the comfier weather may arrive on Saturday. A slower cold front will linger the sticky weather and the chance of some showers and thunderstorms during the day, with the drop in humidity delayed until Saturday night. Highs may ease back into the upper 80s, but it will still be warm and humid for one final day.
SUNDAY AND MONDAY
Finally, relief should have definitely built in by the second half of the weekend, with a welcome break from the heat and humidity for all. So, we'll start the new week off with partly to mostly sunny skies, seasonably warm highs in the low 80s, and much more comfortable humidity levels. Dew points will have dropped from the 70s to the 50s meaning it won't feel like an instant sauna the second you walk outside. With the high humidity gone, the thunderstorm chances will be gone as well. Enjoy!
TRACK THE WEATHER: