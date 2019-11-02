TONIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly. Low: 31
SUNDAY: Chilly with sunshine, patchy clouds, and a bit of a breeze at times. High: 51
SUNDAY NIGHT: Clear and cold. Low: 27
|NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME
The first weekend of November certainly got off to a frosty start Saturday morning as many awoke to low temperatures below freezing in the lower 30s, and even a few upper 20s, thanks to clear skies, light winds, and dry air overnight Friday. There were several locations that were under Freeze Warnings since the growing season was still technically going, but for most now, the growing season is over. The exception would be the Philadelphia Metropolitan area which typically has a longer growing season due to the father south latitude and buildings and roads trapping in more heat. An area of high pressure sitting right atop the region made for ample sunshine Saturday with only a few cumulus clouds on occasion, and a much lighter breeze compared to Friday. Afternoon high temperatures however only reached the low and mid 50s.
First off for tonight, don’t forget that Daylight Saving Time comes to an end at 2 AM Sunday; therefore, before you go to bed tonight, make sure you set your clock back one hour. You’ll get an extra hour of sleep tonight, but also going forward now, many of us will have brighter morning commutes followed by darker evening commutes. It’s also not a bad idea to check the batteries in your smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors as well. High pressure will scoot off the coast tonight as a weak cold front moves in from the west. This front has very little moisture to work with and indeed, any real precipitation along it is expected to fall apart long before it even reaches our area. As a result, we expect to stay dry tonight with just a little increase in the clouds, but it will still turn out mostly clear. The breeze should pick up a little however with the approach of the front, so this should help to make for low temperatures just a tad warmer tonight compared to last night. The numbers will still drop to seasonably chilly levels however in the low to mid 30s. Some frost may form again in a few spots, although the breeze should keep that from becoming too widespread.
The cold front that moves through overnight Saturday will move off the coast Sunday allowing high pressure to build back in from the southwest. It will be another dry day with mostly sunny skies, but a reinforcing shot of cool air coming in behind the aforementioned front will keep afternoon high temperatures only in the low 50s. Added to that will be a bit more of a noticeable breeze again making temperatures feel like it's in the 40s. High pressure will once again build right atop the region overnight Sunday leading to lightening winds and clear skies which will promote low temperatures dropping to some very cold levels in the upper 20s. Monday will continue the cool and dry trend, although the wind will turn southeasterly. While Monday should get off to a rather sunny start, look for the clouds to increase during the afternoon as that southeasterly wind flow brings in some Atlantic moisture. With the southerly component to the wind, temperatures will warm up a few degrees, but the easterly component will temper the warm-up somewhat. We should reach the mid 50s for afternoon highs.
The next cold front will be approaching on Tuesday. Like the cold front tonight, much of the moisture will be to our north and west. We will continue the mention of a passing shower, mainly near and west of Interstate 81 or across southern New Jersey and Delaware, but this may be able to be removed in future updates. Tuesday will be a cloudier day as the front approaches, but there should still be some sunshine as well. With a southwesterly wind ahead of the front, high temperatures should climb back into the lower 60s. High pressure will build back in for Wednesday leading to mostly sunny skies, but the wind will become northwesterly behind Tuesday's cold front. This means temperatures will drop several degrees compared to Tuesday as highs return to the mid 50s.
The forecast models begin to diverge significantly by Wednesday night and Thursday. While some models show another fairly dry cold frontal passage Wednesday night into Thursday morning, one model shows a warm front lifting north of the area on Thursday and then a cold front moving through on Thursday night. Even more striking than the timing difference is the difference in precipitation, with one model showing a soaking rain while others just show an isolated shower. Given the vast amount of uncertainty with the forecast models at this time, we'll continue to ride with a forecast of a couple of showers for Thursday. Regardless of timing and how much precipitation falls, much colder and windy conditions will be in place for the end of the week. High temperatures Friday are only expected to reach the low 40s. Thanks to colder air flowing over the Great Lakes, a few flurries will actually be possible. As is typical in this setup, the most likely location for any flurries will be in the Poconos. High pressure will build in for the weekend leading to dry conditions and a fair amount of sunshine, but it will remain cold as high temperatures stay in the low to mid 40s.
Have a great and safe night and remainder of the weekend!