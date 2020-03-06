TODAY: Some sun followed by increasing clouds with a bit of rain arriving midday, along with some wet snow mainly to the north and west; chilly. High: 47
TONIGHT: Mixed rain and wet snow early turning to just snow, ending late; little to no accumulation for most, C-2” higher elevations north and west. Low: 31
SATURDAY: Windy with sunshine returning. High: 47 Low: 26
In case you’re counting, Thursday was the fourth straight day for many of us with highs above 50 degrees. Of course, we’ve trended a little less warm each day since Monday’s spring-like low to mid 60s, yet we still remain above our normal high for early March. Over the next few days however, our temperatures will trend closer to that normal high in the mid 40s as some seasonably chilly air settles in for today and Saturday. Last night was dry with just some high clouds moving in ahead of our next weather maker arriving later today. Overnight lows once again ran several degrees above normal only dropping into the low 30s.
For today, cooler high temperatures will be accompanied by increasing clouds and some occasional rain and even snow showers that will linger into tonight. On Saturday, the chilly air will come with a blustery northwest breeze that will make it feel a bit colder still. Yet once we get past our little two-day bump along an otherwise mild weather road, we’ll reap the benefits of yet another warming trend which will coincide with the return of daylight saving time later this weekend.
So it’s not only the clocks that will “spring ahead” starting Sunday, it’s also our temperatures. Near 60 degree warmth will accompany the later 7 p.m. sunset on Sunday, with highs well into the 60s (and possibly not far from 70 degrees) on Monday. That will make Monday the warmest day of the week for the second straight week, although the milder than normal temperatures will likely persist through the entirety of next week with no cooler interludes.
TODAY AND TONIGHT
We’ll watch a pair of dueling low pressures today, the first over the Great Lakes, and the second developing well off the East Coast. It’s the first one that will be the main weather maker for us, although it’s the offshore ocean storm that will strengthen into the stronger storm, but remain too far out to sea to significantly impact our weather. Therefore, it’s the Great Lakes low and a trough that will develop and bridge the gap between the two lows that will have an impact on our weather both today and tonight.
We can expect some sunshine to start this morning followed by thickening and increasing clouds as we progress through the day. Temperatures will run a bit chillier today, mostly in the mid and upper 40s during the day and dropping to around the freezing mark overnight. Some occasional rain showers will develop around midday today and last into the overnight, mixing with and even changing to some wet snow showers later in the day and overnight. That changeover will occur earliest in the higher elevations up along the Interstate 81 and 80 corridors, where there is the best chance of a coating to 1-2” of snow, more so on unpaved surfaces.
However, most of the area could see at least a little wet snow before the showers end late tonight, but with little to no accumulation expected for most of us.
SATURDAY
Our intensifying ocean storm exits stage right and farther out to sea on Saturday, allowing our next high pressure to build in. The pressure gradient between the two will create a blustery start to the weekend, with north to northwest winds up to 15 to 25 miles-per-hour and gusty, before winds diminish Saturday night as our high pressure approaches. Those northwest winds will keep the chilly air flowing in from Canada, with seasonably cool highs in the mid to upper 40s, with that breeze keeping wind chills in the 30s much of the day.
SUNDAY AND MONDAY
Ready for another taste of spring? Ready or not, here it comes. Expect a mostly sunny day to wrap up the weekend and sunshine giving way to late day clouds on Monday. With winds shifting more from the west and southwest on the back side of our high pressure, highs will surge into the upper 50s on Sunday and perhaps as high as the mid 60s Monday. There’s even an outside chance of some of us flirting with 70 degrees on Monday.
It’s also “spring ahead” weekend as we return to daylight saving time, which means we’ll have the later 7pm sunsets to enjoy the nice weather. So much the better, right? The 60-degree temperatures return for an encore on Tuesday, but more clouds and a few rain showers are possible as a weak front approaches from the west.
TUESDAY
A cold front will be tracking in from our west starting late Monday night, possibly sending a few showers our way. We'll likely stand a better chance to see some of these showers as we progress through Tuesday as the cold front crosses the region. Immediately ahead of the boundary, we can expect more very mild temperatures with a southwesterly wind flow. Highs should still be able to manage the low 60s Tuesday even with plenty of clouds and some of the rain. We'll be seeing highs drop back into the 50s behind Tuesday's cold front, so while it's a little bit of a cool down, it's still numbers that will run several degrees above normal for this time of the year.