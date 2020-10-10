Thanks to high pressure offshore Saturday, the clockwise flow of air around it provided us with a southwesterly wind flow which in turn gave us another taste of late summer-like warmth. Afternoon highs reached the low and mid 70s with sunshine filtered through high clouds near and south of the Lehigh Valley while those in the Poconos and far northern New Jersey saw a lot more blue sky. Saturday will end up being the nicest day by far of the Columbus Day holiday weekend, as both temperatures and weather go downhill over the next couple days, thanks to the eventual remnants of now Post-Tropical Cyclone Delta passing through here on Columbus Day. If one describes Saturday’s weather as great, then Sunday will be downgraded to okay, as some early sunshine gives way to thickening clouds, with the leading edge of Delta’s leftover rains arriving late in the day or into the evening hours. Monday, in a word, looks soggy, and quite cool as well. Expect periods of a steadier rain on Columbus Day as the leftover moisture from Delta slides through, producing 1 to 2 inches of a soaking rain with locally higher amounts from Sunday night into Monday night, before the sunshine and warmer temperatures return later Tuesday into Wednesday and Thursday.
TONIGHT
A weak cold front will be dropping in from Upstate New York and New England overnight keeping scattered clouds across our skies. This front initially had a fair amount of shower and even thunderstorm activity along it across Upstate New York and New England, but most of this activity will fall apart by the time the front reaches our area. Regardless, we won’t entirely rule out a stray shower late tonight, mainly across the Poconos and far northern New Jersey. Overnight lows should be milder compared to the last few nights only dropping into the upper 50s.
SUNDAY
Sunday will be a bit cooler compared to Saturday, but still pleasant for this time of the year, as highs drop back into the upper 60s. While the day should start with a hint of sunshine, look for skies to turn relatively cloudy as the day progresses thanks to moisture from Delta’s remnants to our south moving further north. Regardless of the increasing clouds, a good portion of the day should remain dry. Any rain should hold off until later in the afternoon, with areas south and west of the Lehigh Valley seeing the leading edge of some light rain arrive the soonest. Any steadier rain should hold off until Sunday night, as the remnant rains from Delta inch in our direction by the end of the holiday weekend.
MONDAY
The steadiest of the rains from Delta will slide through Monday and likely provide a good soaking with as much as 1 to 2 inches of rain for much of the area with a few spots perhaps even seeing up to 3 inches. Some of that rain can be heavy at times, especially in the morning, and with an easterly onshore breeze, abundant clouds, and lots of rain, it’s also an unseasonably cool day as well with highs only around 60 degrees (many likely stuck in the 50s). Some minor poor drainage and smaller stream flooding is possible. Rain will begin to taper off from west to east later Monday night.
TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
All that should be left on Tuesday will be some clouds and a lingering shower early in the day as a cold front quickly moves in from our west and teams up with some leftover moisture behind the departure of Delta’s remnants to our northeast. The aforementioned cold front will move away to our east by Tuesday afternoon taking any showers with it and also allowing clouds to break for more in the way of sunshine. Afternoon highs will respond accordingly to this return to sunshine as they bounce back into the low 70s. High pressure will build into the region for Wednesday leading to plenty of sunshine and pleasant afternoon highs slightly above normal for this time of the year around 70 degrees.
THURSDAY
High pressure will scoot off the coast for Thursday while a cold front advances eastward from the Midwest. Out ahead of that front, a southwesterly wind flow will aid in keeping afternoon highs warm for this time of the year in the low 70s. Thursday looks to start with a fair amount of sunshine which will gradually give way to some increasing clouds during the afternoon as the aforementioned cold front moves a little closer. While most of the day should be dry, a shower or two may sneak into areas closer to Interstate 81 very late. More areas will likely have a better chance at seeing some showers overnight Thursday as our front crosses the region.