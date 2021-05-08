As we carry on through the month of May, we'll see unseasonably cool temperatures for the next few days with additional opportunities for rain. Scattered showers are possible anytime during the day Saturday, with the greatest chance likely being during the afternoon. The key word however is scattered as an all-day rain is not expected. For Mother’s Day Sunday, the morning looks dry with the wettest part of the day likely from late afternoon through the overnight hours. And then on Monday, the highest rain chances flip to the morning hours before we’ll try to string together back-to-back dry days through the middle of next week. All the while, temperatures will remain cooler than average for early May.
SATURDAY
Your weekend will begin mostly cloudy, and it will be another cool day as well. Afternoon highs will likely be stuck in the mid 50s, the coolest day over the next several, with a northwest breeze adding an extra chill. Expect spotty showers from time to time throughout the day and don’t even count out seeing some small hail with those downpours. Early on Saturday evening, a stray shower may linger, but expect our pesky disturbance going back to Friday to finally exit stage right out to sea taking the rain with it. Skies should gradually clear overnight Saturday, and lows will drop back to some chilly levels in the upper 30s.
MOTHER’S DAY SUNDAY
While mom of course deserves the nicest day of the forecast, she hasn’t been getting it in recent years. This year, we’ll try again, and at least Sunday morning looks dry with some sunshine, but the clouds will filter in by midday and afternoon, with some rain likely developing from west to east later in the afternoon. It will remain cool, but at least the rain may be delayed until the second half of the day, with highs around 60 degrees. Sunday night looks wet with some occasional rain.
FIRST HALF OF NEXT WEEK
Some showers look to linger into Monday morning, with clouds breaking for some sunshine by Monday afternoon. Tuesday looks mainly dry, although it will be a bit windy, and an upper level disturbance diving in from the north and west later in the afternoon may spark a stray shower, mainly north and west of the Lehigh Valley. High pressure should move overhead for Wednesday leading to mostly sunny skies and lighter winds. Cool temperatures will persist through this period, with highs consistently in the low to mid 60s, cooler than our average high for this time of year, which should be in the low 70s.
LATER NEXT WEEK
Wednesday looks like the pick of the week! Enjoy mostly sunny skies, dry time, and temperatures will likely reach the middle and upper 60s. It will be breezy at times midweek and the cool winds will likely remain elevated through the end of the week. Another area of low pressure is expected to develop off the Carolina coast Thursday which could bring those windy conditions and the return of rain throughout the day Thursday and Friday. We'll be fine tuning the forecast in days ahead - stay tuned.
