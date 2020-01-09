For the last 48 hours or so, it has both looked and felt more like early winter should, complete with a period of snow Tuesday evening, a few snow showers and squalls on Wednesday, and then gusty winds that ushered in some much colder and more seasonable air for early January. But this taste of winter is a short-lived one, as the persistently mild air we’ve grown accustomed to much of this winter returns starting as soon as Friday. In fact, the warmest weather so far this winter and warmest since before Thanksgiving will arrive for the weekend in the form of 60-something-degree high temperatures. The warmth won’t arrive “cleanly”, as there will be plenty of clouds, some brisk breezes, and eventually at least a little rain. But our unseasonably warm weekend should be more dry than wet, with most of the wet weather actually occurring late Saturday night while we sleep. While we won’t sustain the 60s beyond the weekend, temperatures will remain mild and not far from 50 degrees through the first half of next week. Remember, the average high for early January should be in the mid 30s!
TONIGHT
Most of us started the day in the teens on Thursday, the coldest morning of the winter so far. But as our cold high pressure slides offshore and clouds continue to increase overnight, the partly to mostly cloudy skies will help prevent us from a repeat tonight. It will still be chilly, but lows will only drop into the mid 20s as our warming trend officially commences, albeit very slowly at first.
FRIDAY
The warmth will become much more evident on Friday, as morning clouds give way to some sunshine by afternoon. That sun will send highs to around 50 degrees, about a 15-degree improvement from where we were on Thursday. The improvements won’t stop there, as we save the warmest temperatures to ensure they coincide with the weekend. South to southwest breezes will develop and help bring in the warmer air from the south, and the more brisk breezes Saturday and Sunday will help deliver the warmest highs.
SATURDAY
The sunshine will be rather limited to start the weekend, so mostly cloudy skies will likely be the rule for most. It’s also a windier day as winds ramp up to 15 to 25 miles-per-hour with higher gusts. But despite both, it will be our first 60-degree day since the day before Thanksgiving. While record highs temperatures that were set back in 1975 in Allentown and Reading are in the mid to upper 60s and likely safe, we won’t be too far away either. Expect highs in the low 60s on Saturday, with nothing more than a passing shower or two as most of the time remains dry. That’s because a storm will linger to our north and west over the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley, and that’s where most of the unsettled weather will be. A period of steadier rain or rain showers will arrive later Saturday night as a cold front finally marches east in our direction, marking our best chance of rain for the entire weekend. Some strong winds may accompany any heavier showers Saturday night, with the outside chance of a rare January rumble of thunder.
SUNDAY
After a few lingering morning showers depart early in the day, expect clouds to give way to plenty of sunshine for most of Sunday. Highs will still climb above 60 degrees, considering temperatures Saturday night won’t fall below the mid 50s. Temperatures may fall back a bit later in the day behind a cold front, but that would only be falling back into the 50s, still warm for this time of year, as there’s no cold air behind this particular cold front.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
While not as warm as the weekend, the new work and school week begins mild with highs around 50 degrees and a mix of sunshine and high clouds on Monday. On Tuesday, a disturbance will pass by to our south and bring more clouds and perhaps a few late day showers with it, but nothing more than that. Temperatures trend a bit cooler into the mid 40s, but remember that even that is still about 10 degrees above average for this time of year.