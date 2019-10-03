TODAY: Cloudy and much cooler with intermittent rain and drizzle. High: 59
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few showers, mainly early, then some clearing very late. Low: 56
FRIDAY: Sunshine and patchy clouds with a cool, gusty breezy. High: 64 Low: 38
|NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME
After a midsummer-like day Wednesday which featured many locations reaching record high temperatures in the 90s, sweaters and rain gear will be the required attire for the rest of Thursday. Heat and humidity has been swept away and replaced with a cool and damp fall reality thanks to a cold front that has pushed to our south. High pressure across New England is supplying our region with a northeast to easterly onshore wind flow, while a wave of low pressure from the Midwest is advancing eastward along the front to our south sending plenty of clouds and moisture in our direction. All of these things combined is leading to a damp and raw remainder of today with occasional rain and drizzle and temperatures stuck in the 50s for most. These temperatures will be more than 30 degrees cooler compared to Wednesday afternoon.
The area of low pressure to our west will track by just to our north tonight, first pushing a warm front through this evening, then dragging a cold front through overnight. Showers or drizzle will linger into this evening before drying and some clearing arrives towards sunrise Friday morning. As the initial warm front moves through this evening, temperatures may actually rise to around 60 degrees, or even just above that, before dropping back off into the mid 50s behind the latter cold front as we get to sunrise Friday.
High pressure will be advancing eastward from the Great Lakes Friday helping to bring back a decent amount of sunshine to the region. The low pressure system and cold front that track across the region Thursday night will be moving away offshore Friday morning, but there may be enough leftover moisture very early on to produce a stray sprinkle. Pretty much all of the daytime Friday however should be dry, but it will be breezy and cool as a tight pressure gradient between high pressure to our west and the departing storm system offshore leads to a north wind sustained between 10 and 20 miles-per-hour with gusts to 25 miles-per-hour. Afternoon high temperatures are only expected to reach the mid 60s.
As high pressure builds closer Friday night, winds will diminish as skies stay mostly clear. This setup will lead to a rather chilly night, with some widespread 30s possible for overnight lows and some potential frost, more likely through the normally colder higher elevations. High pressure will build overhead for Saturday leading to a dry day with plenty of sunshine and much lighter winds compared to Friday, although temperatures will remain on the cool side. We expect afternoon highs Saturday to only reach the low 60s.
High pressure will move offshore for Sunday and Monday allowing our wind direction to turn back to the south. This will bring back more comfortable afternoon high temperatures Sunday and Monday around 70 degrees. A cold front will slowly approach from our west Sunday and this will lead to more clouds than sun along with a chance of a shower, although it certainly won’t be a washout. The aforementioned cold front looks to cross the region late Sunday night into Monday bringing a greater chance for some rain along with rather cloudy skies. High pressure will return for Tuesday and Wednesday bringing back dry times and a decent amount of sunshine with afternoon high temperatures in the mid 60s.
Have a great and safe Thursday and enjoy the cooler weather if that's what you like!