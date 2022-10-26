Today will be the final day of a dreary stretch of weather, so expect mostly cloudy skies, albeit a mild day, with highs not far from 70 degrees. While it's mostly dry and there won't be any steady rain, there will be some patchy morning drizzle and maybe a spotty afternoon shower for some as well.
A cold front will finally sweep our gray and gloomy pattern out to sea Wednesday night, which means a stretch of seasonably cool and dry weather starts Thursday and lasts through the weekend, with partly sunny days and highs in the low 60s each afternoon.
So those trick-or-treating Friday and Saturday nights look to be in for a treat weather-wise.
By Sunday night and Halloween Monday however, clouds and rain chances will both be on the increase, so Mother Nature may be playing a few tricks that interfere with candy collecting efforts by Halloween night.
DETAILED FORECAST
WEDNESDAY
While our pesky coastal low finally begins its departure, another mostly cloudy day is expected, ahead of a late day cold front.
So the morning begins with some fog and drizzle and another damp and dismal start, then a spotty shower or two may develop ahead of our front later in the day.
That being said, much of the day is dry, and like Tuesday, a little afternoon sunshine can't be ruled out despite mostly cloudy skies.
It's another milder day despite the limited sun, with highs in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees on the milder side of our front.
Clearing should finally take place from west to east overnight.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
High pressure finally builds in to wrap up the week, with partly sunny skies and drier and brighter days returning.
Despite more sunshine, it's actually cooler than where we are now, thanks to a northeasterly onshore flow setting up, which may be a little brisk, especially Thursday.
Highs will be in the low 60s with overnight lows around 35-40 degrees, but seasonably cool sunshine should be ours to keep to end the work and school week.
THIS WEEKEND
High pressure remains in control this weekend, with mostly sunny skies on Saturday and mostly sunny skies at least to start on Sunday, with some clouds perhaps increasing late in the day.
Expect highs to remain close to average and in the low 60s both days, with a few showers possible by Sunday night as clouds thicken after the weekend and rain chances increase to start next week.
HALLOWEEN MONDAY
Mother Nature may be up to a few tricks on Halloween, with mostly cloudy skies and at least some scattered showers possible Monday into Monday night.
It will be a little cooler with more clouds and some showers around, with highs in the upper 50s. While not a washout, it looks a little unsettled for Halloween night.
