Here's to hoping you grabbed the rain gear! While you didn't need it on the way into work and school, a drenching rain later in the day will require a sturdy umbrella soon enough.
After being treated to plenty of sunshine and some nice early fall weather over the past few days, Mother Nature is correcting itself with some a welcomed washout for the second half of Wednesday. We say "correcting" itself because rainfall deficits over the last seven plus weeks have grown to as much as 3 to 6 inches across eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey. In other words, the ground needs a good drink, and Mother Nature will pour a tall glass later today. A widespread 1 to 2 inches will certainly put a dent in that drought monitor, but this moderate to heavy rain may also lead to a little flooding. All this weather drama is thanks to a coastal storm that will rapidly develop later Wednesday. The storm will bring a one-two punch with a soaking rain Wednesday and whipping winds Thursday.
The first signs of our impending storm showed up Wednesday morning as clouds quickly swallowed up any clear sky. That storm is actually still in a couple of pieces right now, which will come together off the New Jersey coast later Wednesday. As the organization process will be slow at first, our Wednesday will actually start mainly dry. A few showers are possible by midday, but the main event won’t begin until the afternoon. Steadier rain will overspread the area from west to east, and will be heavy at times during the late afternoon and early evening hours, with a rumble of thunder not out of the question either. While it will rain hard at times, the rain won’t last all that long as our storm will lift towards Long Island and the New England coast as it rapidly strengthens. Expect roughly a 6 to 8 hour period of steady rain that will likely result in a widespread 1 to 2 inch rainfall for most of the area, with some higher amounts possible, especially the farther north and east you travel. The morning commute looks dry, but expect some heavy downpours and likely some weather related delays towards the evening commute.
Rain will end from west to east during the evening hours on Wednesday, with some partial clearing likely developing later as our storm quickly departs. Winds will ramp up behind our storm, with west to northwest winds increasing overnight and especially on Thursday, when winds may gust as high as 45 miles-per-hour. Those winds will usher in some much cooler air, as highs struggle to even reach 60 degrees on Thursday. Skies should remain mostly cloudy on Thursday with some breaks of sunshine and things stay mostly dry, outside of a lingering shower most likely points north towards the Poconos.
Winds gradually diminish on Friday and sunnier skies return as our storm pulls farther away, with mostly sunny skies and highs near 60 degrees on a still breezy but less blustery Friday. We’ll keep the sunshine for the weekend as high pressure builds in and then slides offshore, allowing winds to shift from the south and warmer temperatures to result. Highs climb higher into the 60s Saturday and Sunday and likely approach 70° by early next week, as we stay dry all the while.
