We wrapped up the month of March with some mild but wet weather on our Wednesday. And while rain is not ideal for most of us, it’s probably more preferable to how we’ll start April over the next couple of days.
Yes, Thursday is April Fool’s Day, but Mother Nature won’t be fooling around as she ushers in some cold and blustery weather to start the new month. And while some occasional rain and drizzle will continue through this morning, that rain is mixing with and has changed to snow before ending this morning as some colder air races in. It dries out nicely later Thursday and Friday, but it’s unseasonably chilly and quite brisk, necessitating the use of the phrase wind chill, which few want to hear any time of the year, especially come April.
But as it is April, any shot of cold air is usually fleeting, and sure enough, a warm up arrives just in time for Easter weekend, with 50s on Saturday and 60s on Easter Sunday making for a more pleasant and also mostly dry holiday weekend.
THURSDAY
No fooling! It will be a chilly and blustery first day of April, but we will see drier and brighter trends develop during the day as our storm departs. We are still seeing some rain and wet snow, then some clearing arrives by the afternoon.
Any sunshine won’t help temperatures much though, as highs only reach the mid 40s. Factor in that biting northwest breeze that may gust as high as 35 miles-per-hour, and it will feel closer to freezing much of the day.
Lows Thursday night will drop down into the mid 20s.
FRIDAY
Good Friday will look pretty good weather-wise, but it still won’t feel too good or like early April should. Highs will only be in the low 40s, a good 10 to 15 degrees cooler than average, despite partly sunny skies.
And while it won’t be as windy as Thursday, expect a still brisk northwest breeze to keep wind chills near or below freezing a good chunk of the day.
SATURDAY
The weekend should begin with mostly sunny skies, diminishing winds, and more seasonable temperatures. After a cold start with morning temps again in the mid 20s, we’ll bounce back into the low 50s by afternoon.
There may be a weak disturbance passing by Saturday night, and a spotty shower can’t entirely be ruled out.
EASTER SUNDAY
Pending the passage of that weak disturbance, some early morning clouds on Easter Sunday should give way to sunshine as the day progresses, and warmer temperatures will likely result. Expect highs back into the low 60s, making for a nice holiday overall!