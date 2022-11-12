As the remnants of Nicole continue to move away from the area, expect a few gusty showers very early this morning and a stray shower throughout the day. If you don't mind it a bit blustery, Saturday looks to be a mild and drier day as skies become partly sunny. It will be our last 60-degree day for a while, as the coldest air of the fall so far arrives Sunday and sticks around all of next week. Highs will mainly be in the 40s, with overnight lows in the 20s and low 30s, both noticeably colder than average for this time of year. While there are no big storms in sight, there could be a few rain showers Saturday night and early Sunday morning, and then some steadier light rain Tuesday night.
DETAILED FORECAST
SATURDAY
Thanks to the quick speed and exit of Nicole's leftovers, Saturday should be a dry day, albeit still a bit brisk and breezy. Look for blustery west to northwest breezes around 15-25mph with gusts to 25-35mph, but skies should become partly sunny once some morning clouds depart and we'll sneak in a bonus mild day. The cold air will be delayed until the second half of the weekend, so Saturday should still be on the warmer side of average with highs in the low to mid 60s. A weak, trailing disturbance will bring more clouds our way Saturday night with a few light rain showers possible, which could linger into early Sunday morning.
SUNDAY AND MONDAY
While it looks largely quiet to wrap up the weekend and start the new work week, it also looks quite chilly, cold even, both compared to average and especially when compared with how we started the month. Look for partly sunny skies but brisk and unseasonably cold weather with highs only in the mid to upper 40s, and overnight lows perhaps dipping into the upper 20s. Some lingering clouds and a rain shower or two early Sunday morning should give way to a mainly dry day, though a few sprinkles or even flurries are possible in the Poconos anytime during the day Sunday.
MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK
A fast moving low pressure system will bring a round of mostly light rain our way, mostly centered on Tuesday night but possibly lingering into early Wednesday morning. So, clouds will increase Tuesday and decrease Wednesday, with that rain in between. There is also a chance a few wet snowflakes mix in as the cooler air starts to fill in, nothing that will accumulate but certainly conversational no. The unseasonably chilly temperatures remain, with highs around 45-50 degrees the rest of the week, certainly cooler than our average mid-November high in the mid 50s.
