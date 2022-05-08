Well, at least we got a break from the spring pollen. That's about the only nice thing you can say about the cloudy, damp, and cool weather we’ve been experiencing going back to Friday. Saturday was certainly a wet and raw day, with rain, sometimes heavy, temperatures only between 45 and 50 degrees for many, and brisk winds adding an extra chill to the air. For Mother's Day, we can expect stubborn morning clouds and perhaps a leftover early shower or two slowly giving way to some sunshine, more likely the farther north and west you travel. Sunshine becomes more prevalent moving through next week, but an onshore easterly breeze will slow what would have been an otherwise quick and impressive warm up. So, we'll climb slowly through the 60s Monday and Tuesday, then finally back into the 70s (where we should be for this time of May) later in the week, staying dry all the while.
MOTHER'S DAY
Four of the last five Mother's Days have been either cool or wet or both, denying moms the great weather they so deserve. This year, it looks like yet another cool Mother's Day is locked in with highs stuck in the mid 50s and a brisk northeast breeze too. However, the day looks "mostly" dry, with morning clouds and maybe a leftover shower around early in the day, especially south of the Lehigh Valley, but those clouds will slowly but hopefully steadily give way to some sunshine as the day unfolds, more likely the farther north and west you travel. So the Poconos and Interstate 81 corridor will have the driest and eventually brightest weather on Sunday, while areas closer to the shore will be cloudiest, windiest, and likely still a bit damp a while longer.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
Our storm system won't be entirely gone, rather it will be stuck spinning off the Mid-Atlantic coast for most of next week. It should be far enough to our south and east however to allow for mostly sunny skies (perhaps a little more cloud cover for the I-95 corridor and points south and east on Monday) and a gradual warming trend as highs climb back into the low and mid 60s for Monday, upper 60s on Tuesday, and around 70 degrees on Wednesday which is seasonable. A brisk northeast breeze will linger, most noticeably at the shore, and slow the warm up a bit.
LATER NEXT WEEK
As the onshore wind weakens a bit, our delayed warm up will finally kick in to higher gear, as highs climb well into the 70s with partly to mostly sunny skies Thursday and Friday. While a stray shower could sneak into areas south of the Lehigh Valley on Friday, much of next week looks dry with a delayed but not denied warming trend and a decent amount of sunshine.
TRACK THE WEATHER: