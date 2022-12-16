From a wintry mix on Thursday to a windswept rain Thursday night to some leftover rain, wind, and wet snow on Friday, most of us are ready to bid farewell to the first widespread winter storm of the season. It's in the process of departing now, and we'll dry out and partially clear out tonight, setting up a chilly and brisk but also a dry final weekend of fall. Winter officially begins next Wednesday evening, but it will certainly feel like winter between now and then. Look for a string of partly to occasionally mostly sunny days from Saturday through Wednesday, but consistently cold temperatures too. Our average high for this time of year is in the low 40s, and we'll largely be in the mid 30s each afternoon, with an occasionally brisk breeze adding an additional chill. Overnight lows will likewise be cold, generally in the low to mid 20s. Then attention turns to what will in all likelihood be a significant storm later next week. But what it will bring depends on the track, as an inland track favors more rain and a coastal track favors more snow. So it's a wait and see approach until the track becomes more clear.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
There could be a lingering evening rain or snow shower in the Poconos or far northern New Jersey. Otherwise, expect clouds to partially break up overnight, with some clearing and drying while we sleep. Overnight lows drop into the upper 20s, so watch for a little black ice or frozen slush where there is still some water or snow from our recent storm.
THIS WEEKEND
The weekend looks mainly dry for holiday preps, with Christmas a week away, and Hanukkah beginning at sundown on Sunday. Look for a mix of sun and clouds both Saturday and Sunday, but with some rather chilly temperatures by mid-December standards. Highs will only be in the 30s, upper 30s Saturday and mid 30s on Sunday, with occasionally brisk west and northwest breezes adding an additional chill. Lows will drop into the low and mid 20s each night, under partly cloudy skies.
MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY
Weather in a word next week: cold. And that cold will be consistent all week, with highs in the 30s across the board. For comparison, our average high for the week before Christmas should be in the low 40s. It does look mainly dry for the first half of the week with partly to mostly sunny skies Monday through Wednesday, with highs mostly in the mid 30s. Winter officially begins at 4:48pm on Wednesday evening, the winter solstice. It's also the shortest day of the year in terms of daylight.
LATER NEXT WEEK
The pattern continues to suggest a fairly potent winter storm later next week, sometime Thursday into Friday. But the devil is in the details, and specifically, the track this storm will take. Anything along the coast, and this could be a big snowmaker for many with the cold air in place. Any track farther inland, and warmer air floods in from the south and we are more rain than anything else. Both options are on the table or perhaps some mix of the two, and the forecast picture should hopefully be more clear by early next week.
