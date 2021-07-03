The heat is long gone, but a pesky low pressure system and associated frontal boundaries from the last couple days lingered along the coast leading to more widespread showers and thunderstorms Saturday, some with locally heavy downpours. The day was also rather cloudy, and thanks to a northeast wind, highs were unseasonably cool only reaching the low to mid 70s (the Poconos were stuck in the 60s). Our storm system along the coast should move far enough away for Sunday the 4th that the day should be sunnier, drier, and warmer compared to Saturday, however we still won’t completely rule out a stray afternoon/early evening shower or t-storm. Sure enough, more classic summer-like weather builds back next week, after the weekend is over. Expect increasing heat and humidity Monday through Wednesday, with 90-degree highs likely returning for Tuesday and Wednesday. The week likely starts relatively quiet with just very low isolated storm chances, however by mid to late next week, expect a cold front to slowly drop into the region increasing the chances for showers and storms. We’ll also need to watch and see what happens with whatever is left of now Tropical Storm Elsa. Some of Elsa’s moisture may get caught up in the aforementioned front leading to heavier showers and storms on Thursday, but whatever remains of Elsa may also track too far to our south and east meaning Thursday’s weather will be strictly impacted by the front. Stay tuned!
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
Low pressure spinning just east of the New Jersey shoreline combining with an upper-level trough will continue to produce scattered showers, and perhaps even a few t-storms, early on this evening. Locally heavy downpours will be possible, but no real severe weather is expected. Once the sun sets, the loss of daytime heating combined with the offshore storm system moving a little further away should allow any showers and storms to fade away. Expect things to be mainly dry once we get to midnight and there-past. Skies will remain mostly cloudy overnight, and some patchy fog may form as we get into the pre-dawn hours of Sunday, especially for any location that received rainfall during the day Saturday. Overnight lows will drop to comfortable levels in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees.
SUNDAY (JULY 4TH)
The unsettled pattern hangs on just long enough to impact the 4th of July on Sunday, even though this will be the better and warmer of the two weekend days. Expect clouds to mix with more sunshine than we saw on Saturday, and highs to inch up to around or just shy of 80 degrees. While it looks drier than Saturday, it won't be entirely dry either, as a few showers or a t-storm may pop up during the afternoon and early evening courtesy of the aforementioned pesky offshore storm system still just close enough. This activity should be very spotty, so not everyone will get wet, but do have a rain delay plan in mind if you have outdoor plans for the 4th just in case. The humidity will remain low and as 4th of July's go, this will be a fairly comfortable one.
EARLY TO MID NEXT WEEK
It will feel more like we expect it to in early July as next week unfolds, with warmth and humidity levels on the rise through the first half of the week. Highs will climb back into the more seasonable mid to upper 80s Monday, with stickier and hotter weather becoming more apparent as we move through the week. Highs in the low to mid 90s are expected to return for Tuesday and Wednesday, and dew points will likely spike well into the 60s to near 70 degrees again making for heat index values in at least the upper 90s. Expect partly sunny skies each day, with just the small chance of an afternoon thunderstorm on occasion. By Wednesday, a more organized cold front looks to drop in from our north and west leading to a little uptick in the chance for a shower or t-storm later in the day Wednesday. That front will likely cross the region Thursday leading to a mostly cloudy day with numerous showers and t-storms, plus still muggy conditions, although cooler highs back in the low to mid 80s. We’ll need to keep an eye on whatever is left of now Tropical Storm Elsa as the storm may be a Tropical Storm at this point moving by to our south over eastern North Carolina and eastern Virginia. It’s still way too early to say just how far north Elsa will ultimately get, and it may very well curve away out to sea well to our south. Stay tuned!
