If there was any cold air around this January, we could have a fresh half of foot of snow on the ground today. Instead, it's another rainy day, with periods of rain resulting in around a half inch of rain for most and a pretty soggy Thursday. Rain tapers off this evening and we'll welcome a chance to dry out over the next few days, with still plenty of clouds on a brisk but drier Friday, then more sunshine to start the weekend on Saturday. With temperatures remaining in the 40s each day through next week, the cold air which has been lacking all month will continue to remain oddly absent. And while we have an active storm track with several more storms lined up for Sunday and next Wednesday, the lack of cold means that both storms will be primarily rain for much of our area. Now a little snow may factor in along and especially north of the Interstate 78 corridor, with the Poconos standing the best chance for some accumulation. But with no real cold, snow lovers will have to keep their expectations low (as they have had to do all winter) for any appreciable snows over the next seven days.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
Any lingering rain early this evening should taper off, with just a scattered shower or two possible the rest of the night. Skies will remain mostly cloudy through the overnight hours, with temperatures likely steady in the upper 30s to low 40s through the night. Some areas of fog will persist, especially the first half of the night, with visibilities locally under a mile.
FRIDAY
Compared to Thursday, Friday is a drier day overall, with perhaps a lingering rain or snow shower in the Poconos. Otherwise, expect the clouds to linger much of the day, so let's call it mostly cloudy and a bit breezy, with westerly winds around 10-20mph (gusts to 25mph) behind our departing rain maker. But since there's no cold air for those winds to deliver, highs will be in the mid 40s, above our January average high of the upper 30s, which we've been consistently above for almost the entire month. Skies clear out a bit Friday night, with lows down around freezing, as it remains a bit brisk.
SATURDAY
Saturday will be the better of the two weekend days, with partly sunny skies and seasonably cool (but not cold) temperatures in the low 40s for afternoon highs. A west to northwest breeze will linger, but not be as noticeable or brisk as it was on Friday.
SUNDAY AND MONDAY
The next in a series of storms arrives on Sunday afternoon, continues Sunday night, and departs Monday morning. With the aforementioned lack of cold, this is still more wet than white for most, and for areas along the I-95 corridor to the shore, it's entirely wet. Now the storm may track just favorable enough and there also may be just enough cold air for some snow with this, especially at the onset but also perhaps at the end, along and north of the Interstate 78 corridor. While there could be some very light accumulations along I-78 before a change to rain, it's areas north of Blue Mountain, especially farther north through the Poconos, where at least several inches of snow is most likely to fall. Even in the Poconos though, some rain may factor in given the lack of any real cold air.
MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK
Tuesday will be another in-between day, with partly sunny skies and highs in the low 40s. Then comes another storm for Wednesday in this rapid fire pattern, but the result may end up very similar to what we end up seeing on Sunday. The storm may take a similar track, and the lack of cold will be similar too. So some snow is possible, especially in the higher elevations, but most places would lean rain over snow given the pattern and the winter overall. Some colder air may come down late next week, but it may not have much staying power into early February, with another warm up possible.
