SHORT TERM FORECAST
 

TONIGHT: Cloudy.  Showers and Snow ends.  Low: 32.

MONDAY: Cloudy Morning.  Some Afternoon Sun.  High: 42.

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy.  High: 40. 

 
FORECAST SUMMARY

While the main roads will be wet and not icy tonight, expect some icy spots in the mountains and higher elevations where temperatures are below freezing.

There will also be fog in spots throughout the rest of the night.

Then, we get much quieter weather.

On Monday, the skies stay cloudy all morning.  In the afternoon, we'll get some sun.

It's rather cloudy again on Tuesday, but you'll still see some breaks of sun.

Then, it's a much sunnier Wednesday and Thursday.

On Wednesday, the breezes will add an extra chill to the air.

The rest of the week and next weekend stays dry, but chilly.  Highs are near 40 all week. 

DETAILED FORECAST

TONIGHT

TOMORROW

A LOOK AHEAD

THE WEEK AHEAD

TRACK THE WEATHER:

