Day two of abundant clouds and wet weather, but remember, nothing lasts forever in a (cold) November rain. Well, it was far from a cold rain yesterday, with still mild highs in the 60s as some steady rain fell. But it certainly turned colder on Thursday, as the rain took the form of scattered showers throughout the day. Early morning temperatures were close to 60 degrees, but temperatures steadily fell through the day, into the 40s for most by afternoon. While the cooler weather is here to stay and we won’t be treated to any more 60 or 70-something-degree days anytime soon, the clouds and showers should clear out during the second half of Friday, setting up a seasonably cool and sunny start to the weekend. Our next cold front will bring some showers with it later Sunday, then a shot of even colder air that settles in for the first half of next week. Outside of a spotty rain or snow shower, it looks much drier, but also rather chilly and blustery.
TONIGHT
While there is a window for the showers to shut off for a time overnight, expect mostly cloudy skies to remain with overnight lows dipping into the cooler low 40s. Besides a few lingering showers early in the evening, a few more could pop up late tonight as an upper level disturbance pivots through into Friday. Any showers will be light and scattered, with rainfall only around a few hundredths of an inch at most.
FRIDAY
Clouds and some primarily morning scattered showers will linger through the first half of Friday, before some clearing from build in from west to east later in the day as high pressure pays us a brief visit. It will feel like November should, with seasonably cool highs in the mid 50s as we finally welcome back some sun to our skies before the work week ends.
THIS WEEKEND
Saturday will be the nicer albeit the cooler weekend day, with high pressure overhead for just one day and mostly sunny skies the result. Expect highs in the low to mid 50s, with just a light northwest breeze. By Sunday, a cold front will slide through during the day, bringing an increase in clouds after a little morning sun, as well as a round of some showers in the afternoon and evening. Highs will briefly warm into the upper 50s ahead of our cold front, before colder air arrives to start next week.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
Expect a mix of clouds and some sunshine Monday through Wednesday, but brisk west to northwest winds will usher in increasingly colder air. Highs will be in the low 50s early Monday before dropping off during the day, and remain in the mid 40s Tuesday and Wednesday. Most of the time should be dry, save a scattered rain or snow shower here or there. But the colder air and wind will be the bigger weather talking points, especially after our recent warm stretch.