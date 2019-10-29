TODAY: Rather cloudy with a bit of drizzle or a shower. High: 62
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and mild with a bit of drizzle, especially early. Low: 54
WEDNESDAY: Clouds breaking for some sun; rain at night. High:68 Low: 58
|NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME
Most of us learned at a very young age that it's not polite to spit, though that's exactly what clouds have been doing all Tuesday long. An ocean breeze is the culprit, blowing in plenty of moisture and keeping temperatures near normal for the first time in a while. Highs in the lower 60s are pretty close to where they should be this time of year, which is a weather headline the northern mid-Atlantic won't be able to claim for the rest of the week. For the 3rd time in a week, highs will land on the other side of the 70 degree mark Halloween Day, before brisk and chilly air settles in for Friday and beyond. That's when highs will only reach the lower to middle 50s during the day, and fall through the freezer at night.
As you might have guessed, the dramatic drop in temperature happens behind a cold front. It's the same front that will bring a soaking rain, perhaps October's 5th one before the month is said and done. Wednesday will offer a brief break in the rain, though it will be predominately cloudy with some sunny breaks here and there. Highs will still climb through the 60s despite the clouds, and spots that see a little sunshine could make a run at 70 degrees. An incoming warm front Wednesday night into Halloween morning will spell warmer air and rain, with what could be a lull in activity Halloween afternoon as highs creep closer to the 70 degree mark. The cold front will crawl through the area Thursday night into Friday morning bringing the best chance for some steady, occasionally heavy rain. Rainfall amounts between 1-2" seem reasonable before rain comes to a quick end early Friday morning.
We'll spend the rest of Friday turning brighter and cooler with windswept highs in the middle 50s. Gusts greater than 25 miles an hour may put those inflatable Halloween things in jeopardy of blowing away, while also shaving a few degrees from feels like temperatures. Winds will diminish Friday night allowing temperatures to tumble past the freezing mark by sunrise Saturday. It's a chilly start and a sunny finish to the first Saturday of November with highs in the middle 50s.
