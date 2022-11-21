It was a very cold Sunday as winds gusted to 35 miles-per-hour and afternoon high temperatures only managed to reach the low to mid 30s. In fact, Reading set a new record cold high temperature of 34 degrees beating the previous record of 35 degrees set back in 1951. And of course wind chills were well down into the teens and 20s throughout much of Sunday. The day certainly felt more like January. Other than the cold and wind, Sunday featured a decent amount of sunshine.
The good news for you warmer weather fans is that the cold and wind begin to ease on Monday, at least a little, before it's a return to more seasonable temperatures for holiday travel Tuesday, Wednesday, and the Thanksgiving holiday with continued sunshine and highs getting back to the 50-degree mark.
Black Friday continues to look to be our next unsettled day with what also continues to look to be just a rain event.
DETAILED FORECAST
MONDAY
The cold air will continue Monday, but it will begin to ease just ever so slightly. High pressure will build in from our south leading to mostly sunny skies and afternoon highs back in the lower 40s.
It's still chilly, but less brutally cold compared to the weekend.
An occasional brisk breeze will still add an extra chill, but the wind shouldn’t be nearly as strong as what Sunday brought.
TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
It continues to look great for Thanksgiving holiday travel Tuesday and Wednesday as high pressure remains overtop of the region.
The cold will continue to ease leading up to Thanksgiving, with an abundance of sunshine anticipated for the middle of the week.
Highs will climb back to the upper 40s Tuesday and then back to the more seasonable low 50s on Wednesday.
While this is not a huge jump in the numbers, many will likely agree that it will feel much better compared to this past weekend.
Travel weather looks good throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast.
THANKSGIVING DAY
High pressure looks to keep our weather dry for Thanksgiving Thursday as well. The high will move off the coast allowing a cold front from the Midwest to creep a little closer, but all that will do is increase some high clouds late in the day with still a decent amount of sunshine expected.
And with the dry weather expected to continue along with a light southerly wind flow, afternoon high temperatures should once again reach seasonable levels in the low 50s.
BLACK FRIDAY
We’ve been talking for some time now about a storm system potentially impacting the region for Black Friday and this continues to look to be the case.
But initially it looked like maybe there was the chance for some wintry weather in at least parts of the region, however, now it seems more and more likely we’ll have a milder setup.
With a front expected to approach from our west and a wave of low pressure riding up the east coast, a southerly flow of milder air should bring pretty much all rain to much of the region throughout Friday.
High temperatures are still expected to be near 50 degrees.
It’s still too early to pinpoint exact timing of the rain and amounts, but stay tuned throughout the week for fine tuning of that part of the forecast.
TRACK THE WEATHER: