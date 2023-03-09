Wednesday was a sunny but brisk late winter day with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid-40s, along with occasional wind gusts over 30 mph for the second straight day.
The breeze will linger for yet another day today, but ease a bit lower with 20-25mph gusts and a return of more partly to mostly sunny skies and seasonably cool temperatures.
Winds finally diminish by Friday, but clouds will increase and thicken as our next storm approaches. It will be just cold enough for some accumulating wet snow for some, especially along and north of I-78 and into the Poconos, just like the last few events. Farther south, it will be just warm enough for rain or a mix of rain and snow that will likely end as snow.
Timing favors Friday afternoon for a start time, the steadiest rain and snow to fall Friday night, and then taper off by early Saturday morning. At least a few inches of wet snow appear possible, with as much as 2-4" in the Poconos and higher elevations.
We'll dry out for the second half of the weekend later Saturday into Sunday, but the break will likely be short-lived, as yet another storm brings another chance of a mix of rain and wet snow to the area Monday into Tuesday.
DETAILED FORECAST
THURSDAY
Today will make three dry and brisk days in a row, with partly to mostly sunny skies, highs inching up a few degrees into the mid to upper 40s, and a still brisk but not as gusty as the previous few days breeze around 10-20 mph.
We'll start out with mostly clear skies Thursday night, then some clouds begin arriving later at night ahead of our impending storm for Friday.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
Low pressure to our west will slide in our direction, causing clouds to thicken and a mix of rain and wet snow to develop during Friday afternoon from west to east.
It will likely be mostly snow north of I-78, rain farther south, and a mix along and just south of that man-made meteorological boundary that is I-78.
Come Friday night, temperatures drop just enough to allow for any rain or mix to change over to wet snow, before ending late Friday night or early Saturday morning.
Since it is March, snow will accumulate more readily at night, so that's when most of the accumulations will be.
The best chance of 2-4" of snow with some locally higher amounts to 5" or 6" would be in the higher elevations through Schuylkill County, the Poconos, and into northwestern New Jersey, and perhaps into the Northern Lehigh Valley and Slate Belt as well.
Farther south, it's likely a coating to an inch or two, most likely on grassy surfaces, trees, and cars, with less on the roads and other paved surfaces.
While a coastal low will pop off the Mid-Atlantic and strengthen, it happens too late and moves away too fast to have any snowier impact on our forecast.
It dries out for most of Saturday after some early morning snow tapers off, but it will remain mostly cloudy and chilly.
SUNDAY
Sunday is our "in-between" day and the better of the two weekend days, with sunshine to start the day followed by some increasing clouds later on.
A mix of rain and snow may return as early as Sunday night and continue into Monday.
Don't forget to "spring ahead" your clocks Saturday night before bed, as it's back to daylight saving time on Sunday, with a sunset after 7pm the first of many.
Highs will be in the mid-40s with rare light winds, and be sure to enjoy them because most of next week looks rather windy.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
Our next storm will bring a mix of rain and snow, as all snow would be tough given the lack of cold air, a common theme this season.
Sunday night into Monday and possibly even Monday night will see a mix of rain and snow, with again the best chances of accumulating snow in the Poconos, with chances for rain dominating the farther south you travel.
A coastal low may develop offshore as well, but how quick and how close will dictate how light or heavy our rain and snow will be. As that ocean storm departs, it will be rather windy but also drier through the middle of the week.
