THE BIG PICTURE
Clouds were tough to break on Monday during the day, but skies eventually cleared out overnight as temperatures dropped into the 20s. High pressure builds in briefly on Tuesday and Wednesday which will be the two pick days of the week to be outside in the sun. However, high temperatures will be chilly both of those days in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees and overnight lows will be cold well down into the 20s. Thursday and Friday will need to be watched closely for a more significant storms, as a possible coastal low could bring a wintry mix to the area. The timing, track and precipitation type is still being worked out, so stay tuned! After that, a colder and possibly active pattern likely sets up through the holidays.
DETAILED FORECAST
TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
There will be plenty of sunshine today as high pressure settles in. High pressure will remain in control for Wednesday keeping our weather dry with just a little increase in some high clouds later in the day. Tuesday and Wednesday definitely look to be the nicest days of the week, however temperatures will run below normal. Our average high for mid-December is in the mid 40s and the average low is in the upper 20s, but we'll likely be running several degrees below normal. Look for the highs Tuesday and Wednesday to only reach the upper 30s (maybe a couple spots around 40 degrees) with overnight lows dipping down to some very cold levels in the low to mid 20s.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
Things continue to look interesting later in the week, as what looks like a potentially stronger low pressure heads our way. This initially looked like a "cutter" that would cut up through the Great Lakes, and give us milder temps and rain. But with a big traffic jam in the atmosphere up over the Arctic, that low is taking a detour and likely heads for the coast. And coastal lows this time of year mean chillier temps and the potential for winter weather, some combination of snow, sleet, freezing rain, and rain, depending on the ultimate storm track and strength. Stay tuned and check back throughout the week ahead for more updates. As of now we're calling it a chance for periods of snow, ice, and rain starting Thursday PM and going until at least Friday morning. High temperatures should stay mostly in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees to round out the week.
