After an icy close to the week, we now get the chance to dry things out over the weekend and will likely remain dry through most of next week. There are no big storms in sight and really no little ones either, with few if any chances for a rain or snow shower or two. In the short term, two shots of cold air will keep Saturday and Monday noticeably colder (highs in the low 30s) than every other day through next week (seasonable highs in the low to mid 40s). Overall, February will end fairly quietly albeit a bit cold at times and March will begin the same way, like a lamb so they say.
SATURDAY
Saturday will be the colder weekend day, yet a partly to mostly sunny day with a noticeable breeze around 10-15 mph and highs in the mid 30s, but with that modest breeze keeping wind chills below freezing throughout the day. Mostly clear skies and light winds Saturday night will allow for temperatures to get down closer to 20 degrees overnight.
SUNDAY
Sunday won't be as cold, but will be the windier day ahead of a cold front that delivers a reinforcing shot of cold air for Monday. Look for sunshine to mix with some increasing clouds later Sunday, and for highs to make it to around 40-45 degrees by afternoon. But factor in a brisk westerly breeze at 15-25mph with higher gusts, and it will feel colder. A quick snow shower, some flurries, or perhaps a squall in the Poconos, are possible as that cold front slides through Sunday night.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
February will go out like a lamb, granted a very cold one on Monday, then March comes in like a less cold lamb on Tuesday, with both days featuring partly to mostly sunny skies. Highs on Monday will only be around 30 degrees, but we bounce back up into the more seasonable low 40s on the first day of March Tuesday. As the week rolls on, the slow and steady warming trend should continue, as should the mostly dry weather.
LATER NEXT WEEK
A seasonable and fairly tranquil stretch of weather looks to be in store for the second half of next week, with a mix of clouds and sunshine each day and highs mostly in the low to mid 40s, close to where they should be this time of year. There could be a few rain or snow showers Wednesday night with a weak disturbance to our north, but a mainly dry forecast will be the rule.
