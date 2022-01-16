SUNDAY: Mostly sunny in the morning, then increasing clouds. Snow arrives late in the day to the southwest. High: 28
SUNDAY NIGHT: Turning windy with rising temperatures; snow and sleet in the evening changing to rain late. Low: 25
MONDAY: Cloudy and windy, lingering snow or rain shower possible. High: 38, Low: 22
Sunday will start with plenty of sunshine, but clouds will thicken ahead of our next concern. That will be a strong and fast-moving storm that will zip up the coast, well actually, up just east of the Appalachians. With an inland and not a coastal track, that's not favorable for big snows for our area, as we're looking at snow changing to rain Sunday night. That will limit accumulations to just a few inches for most of us before the changeover, with the heaviest snows well to our west in central and especially western Pennsylvania. Some scattered rain and snow showers and gusty winds linger on Monday, with cold but mainly dry weather lingering for most of next week. Yet another arctic blast may arrive just in time for next weekend.
SUNDAY
We'll end the weekend by sneaking in a dry day on Sunday, but it will still be cold as sunshine gives way to increasing clouds ahead of a strong and fast moving winter storm for Sunday night into early Monday. Sunday's highs will be in the mid 20s, still quite cold for this time of year but not as cold as Saturday. Snow may develop very late Sunday afternoon for areas south and west of the Lehigh Valley, but more likely after sunset Sunday evening for the large majority of the area.
SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY
A strong and fast-moving winter storm will zip up the East Coast, actually, up between the Appalachians and the I-95 corridor, Sunday night into Monday. If this storm tracked along or off the coast, we'd have a better chance of all snow and heavier snow. However, that inland track means warmer ocean air factors in, and what starts as snow for most of us Sunday evening will eventually turn to sleet, freezing rain, and rain later Sunday night and early Monday morning before quickly ending as the storm departs. It will be windy too, especially towards the coast, where beach erosion and significant tidal flooding is likely. So right now, the snowy part of the storm will be from around sunset/ dinner time Sunday evening to around midnight Sunday night, with a shot of snow before the warmer ocean air arrives. Expect only a coating to an inch or two at best in the Delaware Valley north and west of I-95 up to roughly the southern parts of the Lehigh Valley back through southern reaches of Berks County. For much of the rest of the area from roughly I-78 and northward, we're likely talking no more than two or three inches of snow with perhaps some spots in the Poconos seeing just a little more, more on the order of four to six inches. Even up here, a change to sleet, freezing rain, and rain is likely later Sunday night. Ice accumulation from freezing rain should be less than a tenth of an inch in most spots, but parts of the Poconos could see up to a quarter of an inch. Low temperatures Sunday night will occur very early on in the mid 20s. Temperatures will then rise through the 30s moving through the night as our storm system tracks right up over the region. Keep in mind once we transition over to a wintry mix and eventually rain, that will washout what snow has fallen so don't expected snow coated areas Monday morning. It'll be more of a sloppy, slushy situation. Come Monday, our storm will quickly depart, leaving scattered showers behind, with any rain showers changing back to snow showers but no appreciable accumulation expected. It will remain windy and cold on the back side of our storm on Monday. Temperatures will likely be steady throughout much of the day in the upper 30s with wind chills down into the 20s.
MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK
It looks seasonably chilly and partly sunny on Tuesday with highs in the low to mid 30s. Wednesday looks a bit cloudier but also a bit milder as afternoon highs briefly return back close to 40 degrees. A weak front moving through Wednesday night may spark a flurry or snow shower, but overall, it looks mainly dry through the middle of next week with no big storms. However, another arctic outbreak may loom for the end of the week.
