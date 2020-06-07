The last of a series of fronts moved through Saturday without much fanfare, aside from another warm and humid day ahead of it. Behind the boundary, drier and more comfortable air takes over for a couple of days, leading to plenty of sunshine and highs closer to the normal upper 70s. And at night, some free air conditioning as temperatures fall through the 50s. But it is June, so the warmth and humidity won't stay away for long. Tuesday will be a transitional day as highs bounce back to the middle 80s and dew points inch up ever so slightly. By mid to late week, the rising humidity is paired with growing rain chances tied to the remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal. Of course, at that point, it's in a much weakened form with some showers and a few thunderstorms expected late Wednesday and Thursday.
SUNDAY
High pressure over eastern Canada begins to make its presence known, as north to northwest breezes continue to usher in a very comfortable air mass. We can expect plenty of sunshine Sunday with just some patchy clouds, and afternoon highs returning to more seasonable levels in the upper 70s. To top it off, dew points will be at very comfortable levels in the upper 40s to low 50s making for a fantastic day for outdoor activities. Just don’t forget to lather up with the sunscreen as the UV Index this time of the year now is extremely high on very sunny days. Comfortable conditions will become even more apparent Sunday night as lows drop all the way down into the low 50s under clear skies and light winds. It will be yet another night to shut the AC off for sleeping and open up the windows.
MONDAY AND TUESDAY
High pressure crests overhead on Monday and then slowly slides off the East Coast on Tuesday, keeping us mostly sunny and dry all the while. Monday is still comfortably warm with highs inching up a few degrees to around 80 degrees, then Tuesday warms up a few degrees more into the mid 80s as the humidity starts to tick up, but still remains fairly tolerable. We'll sneak in a few more 50-something-degree nights as well and keep the good sleeping weather going before the heat and humidity return yet again mid to late week.
WEDNESDAY
As high pressure moves further out to sea Wednesday, a southerly wind flow will continue to usher in warm and more humid air. While highs Wednesday are expected to be similar to Tuesday in the mid 80s, dew points will climb well back into the 60s making things feel more uncomfortable for any strenuous outdoor activities. Fortunately, the day looks to continue our dry streak with plenty of sunshine to start gradually mixing with clouds during the afternoon. A cold front tied to the remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal will eventually approach from the Midwest Wednesday possibly sparking a late day or nighttime shower and thunderstorm.
THURSDAY
With a cold front on the move, plenty of clouds will be around Thursday along with some showers and thunderstorms. It's still sticky with highs in the lower 80s.