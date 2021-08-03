Tuesday's skies weren't as blue as Monday's, but were instead a milky white as plenty of high clouds blanketed the area. But some filtered sunshine bled through the thin overcast and still made for a dry, pleasant, and comfortable day as our fall preview continued. For the fourth straight day, highs struggled to make it to 80 degrees, and the humidity was refreshingly low by mid-summer standards. A pesky front stalled off the East Coast will provide some showers along the immediate New Jersey and Delaware coasts on Wednesday and some clouds over the next few days, thicker the closer to the coast you travel. Otherwise, expect a mix of those clouds and some sunshine through the middle of the week, with continued pleasant temperatures and comfy humidity levels, both treats for early August. But since it is still summer, we can only keep the heat and humidity away for so long. Right on cue, the warmer and more humid air will start to build back towards the weekend, and some 90-degree heat returns by early next week. With the stickier air, thunderstorm chances will return starting Saturday, but only the hit-or-miss afternoon variety at this point.
TONIGHT
Those high clouds that moved in today will be with us throughout the night, so expect a partly to mostly cloudy sky. But nothing will fall from those clouds, and they will be thin enough to allow temps to again drop into the 50s for most of us, for the fifth straight night no less. Towards the immediate coast, there could be a few showers late at night, the exception to the otherwise dry rule.
WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY
For most of us, these should be a mix of clouds and some sun, mainly dry type of days, with comfortable humidity levels and pleasant temperatures. The exception will be as you travel closer to the coast, closer to that offshore front that could pivot some thicker clouds and perhaps a few showers back onshore along the coasts of New Jersey and Delaware, mainly south and east of Interstate 95. So unless you're at the beach, expect a pair of partly sunny days, with more high clouds and a milky sunshine Wednesday and bluer skies returning Thursday. Highs will remain cool with those high clouds Wednesday, mostly in the upper 70s, then inching back up into the low to mid 80s and a bit more seasonable by Thursday afternoon.
FRIDAY INTO THE WEEKEND
After a week-long hiatus, it looks like more typical warmth and humidity for the middle of summer comes back late in the week and into the weekend. That means a mix of clouds and sunshine each day with highs climbing through the mid to upper 80s and the chance of a few mainly afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Some 90-degree heat may finally make a return by next week as well, further reminding us that it is indeed summer, despite the fallish-feel of late.
