Wednesday was another partly sunny, comfortably warm, and mainly dry day in a week that's full of them. But unlike the past few (and next few days), there were actually a few brief showers and even a quick downpour in a few spots. The needed raindrops were focused south and west of the Lehigh Valley, with the heavier showers in parts of Lebanon, Lancaster, Chester, and Berks counties. Despite the showers, the dryness/developing drought continues to be the main weather headline this week. And a pair of entirely dry days will round out a mainly dry week for Thursday and Friday, with mostly sunny skies and highs inching higher into the 80s, but with still comfortable humidity levels. Over the weekend, it turns a bit stickier, but nothing too unbearable. Rain chances will increase at least a bit, with the chance of some showers towards the shore on Saturday and then a shower or thunderstorm later Sunday or Sunday night, although surprise, most of the weekend looks dry. Rain chances are highest earliest next week, with a decent shot of scattered to widespread showers and storms Monday into early Tuesday.
TONIGHT
The afternoon shower activity should diminish towards and after sunset, with a lingering evening thunderstorm out towards south central Pennsylvania as well. But most of are dry this evening and dry overnight, as the clouds decrease a bit and skies average partly cloudy overnight. Another comfortable mid-summer night is on the way with lows in the upper 50s.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
It looks like we'll enjoy a pair of partly to mostly sunny days to wrap up a mainly dry and comfy week, although it will warm a bit each day. Highs will be in the mid 80s on Thursday and we may even sneak in a 90-degree day on Friday, but thankfully, the humidity will still be refreshingly low. That means there won't be much of a heat index, and it won't feel any hotter than it actually is. It's Arizona heat, not Florida heat, thanks to the comfy humidity levels.
THIS WEEKEND
Humidity levels will inch up over the weekend, but it will only turn moderately humid, not oppressively so, with dew points only in the low 60s. Weather-wise, expect a mix of sun and clouds both Saturday and Sunday. On Saturday, a disturbance will slide by off the Mid-Atlantic coast and spell a few showers closer to the shore, but most of us should remain mostly dry. Sunday looks likewise mostly dry, with shower and thunderstorm chances likely holding off until the overnight hours. Highs will be seasonably warm and in the mid 80s throughout the weekend.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
Monday looks to feature our best chance for some needed rain, but even so, it's still likely only some scattered showers and thunderstorms Sunday night into Monday night. We'll take anything we can get, but most of us need a few widespread, all-day soakings, and that type of rain is just not in the cards right now. Highs remain in the low to mid 80s most of next week, so seasonably warm, with no additional 90-degree days in sight. A shower or t-storm chance will linger into Tuesday and Wednesday, but rain chances diminish compared to Monday.
TRACK THE WEATHER: