Our holiday weekend certainly started off on a very high note weather-wise as Saturday featured an abundance of sunshine, light breezes, comfortable humidity, and afternoon high temperatures in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees. While we're all hoping for some needed rain at some point after a dry spring and one of the driest Mays on record, most are hoping that rain doesn't coincide with the Memorial Day holiday weekend, the unofficial kickoff to the summer season. Well, it continues to look like Mother Nature cooperates with any and all outdoor plans through the holiday with sunshine and warming temperatures into the lower 80s Sunday, then low to mid 80s on Memorial Day itself. While some clouds will increase from the south Sunday into Monday, most will stay dry, with perhaps a few scattered showers sneaking into Delaware, Maryland, and perhaps far South Jersey, including beaches from Ocean City NJ south to Ocean City MD. The persistently dry pattern continues beyond the holiday weekend and into next week, with little to no chance of rain through next Friday, with warmer widespread 80s likely much of the week. In fact, it's even possible we make a run towards the 90-degree mark by the end of next week.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
With high pressure firmly in control overtop of the region tonight, we can expect more refreshingly cool conditions as just a few high clouds are expected along with light winds and nighttime lows eventually dropping into the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. It might not get quite as cool as the last several night, but for this time of the year, many would likely agree it's still cool enough.
SUNDAY AND MEMORIAL DAY MONDAY
A slow moving low across the lower Mid-Atlantic will remain to our south through Memorial Day, as our forecast has suggested for some time. It won't be too far away, with some scattered light rain showers and sprinkles making it as far north as Maryland, Delaware, and perhaps far South Jersey. For most of us, just some extra high clouds are anticipated to be around, but skies should be no worse than partly sunny for most, with high temperatures getting a tad warmer Sunday into the lower 80s and slightly warmer than that on Memorial Day in the low to mid 80s. As far as kickoff to summer holiday weekends go, this year looks to be one of the nicer ones. But you will need to have slightly cooler and cloudier expectations if you're bound for the Delaware, Maryland, and especially Virginia beaches.
MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK
High pressure is in firm control of our weather, with partly to mostly sunny skies Tuesday and Wednesday, pleasant temperatures and humidity values, but still no rain in sight. That will be an increasing issue the longer we stay dry, as the abnormally dry pattern could turn into a moderate drought with a few more weeks of no rain. It's certainly nice weather, but we no question need some good rains at some point. On Tuesday, high temperatures may drop a little compared to Memorial Day as there will be a little more of a pronounced easterly onshore wind flow. Still, we think upper 70s is a good bet and that certainly isn't that bad. Then, that easterly onshore flow turns southerly again for Wednesday allowing high temperatures to climb back into the low 80s.
LATER NEXT WEEK
The warm and dry pattern shows no sign of abating, so expect partly to mostly sunny skies to wrap up next week on Thursday and Friday, with highs in the upper 80s to perhaps even 90-degrees to wrap up the week. While temperatures will be borderline hot, humidity values will remain on the low side. Some models are hinting at least the chance of a shower or thunderstorm later Friday into next weekend with a possible cold front dropping in from our north. Other forecast models however remain mostly dry. For now, that's the earliest possible opportunity that most of us could see some rain, and it's only a small chance at this point.
