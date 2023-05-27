While we're all hoping for some needed rain at some point after a dry spring and one of the driest Mays on record, most are hoping that rain doesn't coincide with the Memorial Day holiday weekend, the unofficial kickoff to the summer season. Well, Mother Nature looks to cooperate with any and all outdoor plans this weekend with sunshine and warming temperatures, into the upper 70s Saturday and Sunday then low to mid-80s on Memorial Day itself. While some clouds will increase from the south Sunday into Monday, most will stay dry, with perhaps a few scattered showers sneaking into Delaware, Maryland, and perhaps far South Jersey, including beaches from Ocean City NJ south to Ocean City MD. The persistently dry pattern continues beyond the holiday weekend and into next week, with little to no chance of rain through next Friday, with warmer widespread 80s likely much of the week.
DETAILED FORECAST
SATURDAY
Expect plenty of sunshine to start the holiday weekend on Saturday, with temperatures inching up a few degrees into the upper 70s, with a light onshore easterly wind keeping the beaches cooler if that's your destination. Saturday is probably the best beach day from South Jersey to Delaware and Maryland of the weekend, with North Jersey beaches likely nice all three days. Clear to partly cloudy skies Saturday night are expected as the nights turn a little less cool as well, with lows around 50 degrees.
SUNDAY AND MEMORIAL DAY MONDAY
A slow moving low across the lower Mid-Atlantic will remain to our south through Memorial Day, as our forecast has suggested all week. It won't be too far away, with some scattered light rain showers and sprinkles making it as far north as Maryland, Delaware, and perhaps far South Jersey. For most of us, there could be some extra high clouds around, but skies should be no worse than partly sunny for most, with upper 70s to near 80 degrees on Sunday and highs warming into the low to mid-80s on Memorial Day. As far as kickoff to summer holiday weekends go, this year looks to be one of the nicer ones. But have slightly cooler and cloudier expectations if you're bound for the Delaware, Maryland, and especially Virginia beaches.
MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK
High pressure is in firm control of our weather, with partly to mostly sunny skies and warm highs around 80-85° continuing for Tuesday and Wednesday, and still no rain in sight. That will be an increasing issue the longer we stay dry, as the abnormally dry pattern could turn into a moderate drought with a few more weeks of no rain. It's certainly nice weather, but we no question need some good rains at some point.
LATER NEXT WEEK
The warm and dry pattern shows no sign of abating, so expect partly to mostly sunny skies to wrap up next week on Thursday and Friday, with highs in the mid and even upper 80s to wrap up the week. Some models are hinting at least the chance of a shower or thunderstorm later Friday into next weekend, while others remain mostly dry. For now, that's the earliest possible opportunity that most of us could see some rain, and it's only a small chance at this point.
TRACK THE WEATHER: