RADAR AND SHORT TERM FORECAST
FORECAST SYNOPSIS
While there may be three french hens, two turtle doves and a partridge in a pear tree somewhere on Christmas Day, what we can tell you about around here, is there won't be any snow. Mother Nature 'presents' the northern mid-Atlantic with a stretch of dry and mild weather lasting through the Holidays until a weak front brings showers to 'wrap' up the week Thursday night and Friday. Most of these are of the liquid variety, but they will trim temperatures back to the more seasonable lower 40s. In the meantime, high pressure brings quiet, mild and often bright tidings to Christmas Eve and Christmas Day with highs in the upper 40s after a couple of chilly mornings.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
A drama-free weather day with high pressure in control is followed by a drama-free weather night despite a weak front sliding in from the north. Perhaps skies turn partly cloudy for a bit, but there won't be much more than that and a wind-shift to the northwest with this boundary. There's also a storm dumping lots of rain in the southeastern United States before eventually drifting out to sea Tuesday. So some "debris cloudiness" continues in the Delaware Valley, southern New Jersey, and the Delmarva where high clouds filtered sunshine for much of Monday. The warmest day of the week with highs in the 50s with Christmas Eve and Christmas not too far behind, fall into the lower 30s at night.
TUESDAY (CHRISTMAS EVE) AND WEDNESDAY (CHRISTMAS DAY)
A dry cold front sinks to the south Tuesday making skies look, at worst, partly cloudy in the morning. Northerly winds keep highs a few degrees from Monday's 50s, but it's still an unseasonably mild day compared to the normal upper 30s. Highs climb into the upper 40s again on Christmas Day, with a mainly clear night in the middle 20s tucked in between. Santa should have no problem finding your house, but may still need Rudolph to guide the way. The crescent moon, no wider than a ribbon, is asleep all night and won't wake up until morning. Another rain and snow-free Christmas afternoon marks a week's long dry spell in the northern mid-Atlantic. We'd have to go back to snow squalls Wednesday of the previous week for our last recorded precip. Woah!
THURSDAY (KWANZA) AND FRIDAY
Temperatures ease back a little closer to the 40-degree mark for highs later in the week. Plan on plenty of clouds on Thursday, then perhaps a rain and snow shower Thursday night, ahead of some rain showers Friday.
THE WEEKEND
The first full weekend of winter starts dry Saturday with times of clouds and sunshine, before a big system swings in for Sunday bringing periods of rain followed by colder air for the new week. Highs are back into the middle to upper 40s both weekend days, but won't make it out of the 30s by Monday. That's when some snow showers may wrap around the departing low as most of our Holiday vacations wrap up.