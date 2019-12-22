RADAR AND SHORT TERM FORECAST
FORECAST SYNOPSIS
Sunday was one more day that started off very cold and frosty in the morning as lows dipped down into the mid and upper teens in many locations. By the afternoon however, temperatures warmed back to milder levels courtesy of a more southwesterly wind component. The change in wind direction combined with ample sunshine helped raise afternoon highs back into the mid and upper 40s. Moving forward, depending on how you look at it, Mother Nature is either on your "naughty" or "nice" list in terms of weather. She'll be treating the northern mid-Atlantic with a stretch of dry, mild, and sunny days through Christmas, which is "nice" for Holiday travel. If you're one of those people however dreaming of a white Christmas, which would require some sort of Christmas miracle at this point, perhaps Mother Nature isn't so nice after all. Historically, we should mention, the northern mid-Atlantic has about 20-30% odds of seeing an inch of snow on the ground this time of year. It's only happened in Allentown 19 out of the last 70 years! Highs either side of 50 degrees through mid-week are followed by the low 40s late-week, before the chance for a rain or snow shower returns Thursday night followed by the chance for a shower Friday, and then a chance for some rain Sunday, ahead of more seasonable air.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT (HANUKKAH)
Surface high pressure centered just to our south and offshore tonight will keep mainly clear skies around. An area of low pressure tracking well to our south down along the Gulf Coast into the southeastern United States will throw some thin high clouds towards our region, but these will likely only get as far north as about Interstate 78. Thanks to the milder Sunday afternoon, low temperatures shouldn't cool off as much tonight compared to the last several nights, and will be more seasonable dropping into the mid 20s.
MONDAY
Another drama-free weather day with high pressure in control. There's a little more cloud cover compared to Sunday as the aforementioned low pressure system tracks well to our south, dumping lots of rain in the southeastern United States before eventually drifting out to sea. These "debris clouds" are more noticeable in the Delaware Valley, southern New Jersey, and the Delmarva with more sunshine the farther north you go. More importantly, highs make a run into the low 50s Monday, making it the warmest day of the week with Christmas Eve and Christmas Day not too far behind.
TUESDAY (CHRISTMAS EVE) AND WEDNESDAY (CHRISTMAS DAY)
A dry cold front drops in from the north Tuesday making skies look, at worst, partly cloudy. This should keep highs a few degrees from Monday's 50s, topping out in the mid to upper 40s, but it's still an unseasonably mild day compared to average highs in the upper 30s. Extra clouds linger into Christmas Day Wednesday, taking turns in the sky with sunshine. Highs should reach the mid 40s. It's another rain and snow-free day, marking a week's long dry spell in the northern mid-Atlantic. We'd have to go back to snow squalls Wednesday of the previous week for our last measurable precipitation.
THURSDAY (KWANZA) AND FRIDAY
Temperatures ease back a little into the low 40s for highs late next week, with more clouds on Thursday, then perhaps a rain or snow shower Thursday night, followed by a shower or two Friday. Total precipitation doesn't look to amount to much at this time as the system responsible for the chances will be rather weak.
NEXT WEEKEND
The first full weekend of winter starts dry Saturday with times of clouds and sunshine, before a more potent system swings in for Sunday bringing periods of rain followed by colder air. Highs are still in the mid 40s both weekend days, but shouldn't make it out of the 30s by Monday. Monday is also when some snow showers may wrap around the departing storm system as most of our Holiday vacations wrap up.