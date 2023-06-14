We're putting a few smaller dents in our drought as the region saw a bit of rain Wednesday with even a some thunderstorms moving through during the afternoon. Some of those storms produced wind gusts to 40 miles-per-hour along with small hail. Plenty of clouds to start Wednesday did break for a little sun during the afternoon, but high temperatures definitely ran a bit below normal for this time of the year only topping out in the upper 60s for most with slightly warmer numbers in the low to mid 70s across New Jersey. Our typical highs now should be in the lower 80s. We’ll be back to more in the way of sunshine, dry conditions, and closer to seasonable high temperatures on Thursday before another one of these smaller drought denting deals returns for Friday. For Father's Day weekend, high temperatures generally run in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees with relatively comfortable humidity values. The weekend should be mainly dry, but a stray shower, certainly for northern areas, can’t entirely be ruled out on Saturday. There could be another chance of showers sometime early next week, but low pressure and a stalled frontal boundary may also remain to our south and keep most of the wet weather off to our south per the latest guidance.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
Low pressure that tracked across northern Pennsylvania earlier in the day Wednesday will lift further away to our north across Upstate New York and New England this evening. A few lingering showers (maybe even a thunderstorm across New Jersey) will be possible early on this evening, but the general trend as we head into the nighttime should be for clearing skies with a bit of a westerly breeze occasionally gusting to 20 miles-per-hour early on eventually diminishing. Look for nighttime lows to dip down to some fairly cool levels for this time of the year in the low 50s.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
We'll see another in-between day Thursday, which will feature a mix of sun and clouds and comfortably warm highs in the upper 70s, and be a carbon copy of Tuesday in many respects. Clouds will increase Thursday night, with a stray shower possible very late west of the Lehigh Valley. Another area of low pressure similar to Wednesday will cross the region on Friday bringing a return to mostly cloudy skies along with scattered showers, and even a few thunderstorms, and highs in the mid 70s, just a little cooler than average for this time of year. Another tenth to a quarter of an inch of rain is possible for Friday, but just like Wednesday, if any thunderstorms move through, the potential is there to see higher amounts.
FATHER'S DAY WEEKEND
As usual in recent years, area dads appear to have a pretty nice Father's Day weekend shaping up weather-wise, with a mix of clouds and sunshine both Saturday and Sunday and highs running in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees with fairly comfortable humidity values. While there could be a spotty shower Saturday, mostly likely in the Poconos or northern New Jersey, most if not all of the weekend looks dry as of right now.
START OF NEXT WEEK
A front looks to stall itself out over the Southeast or lower Mid-Atlantic moving through next week while an area of low pressure slowly meanders along the boundary at the same time. As of now it seems an area of high pressure over Canada and northern New England will be just strong enough to keep most of the rain from the aforementioned feature to our south, but some uncertainty does remain between various forecast models, and there’s at least a small chance that we see a little rain from the very northern fringes of our southern system. High temperatures likely remain close to seasonable levels to start next week in the low 80s.
