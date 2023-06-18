For Father's Day on Sunday, the forecast looks great to be outside with dad - expect a blend of sun and clouds with high temperatures near 80 degrees. With more of a northwest flow again, some smoke from Canada has been drifting back into the area leading to some hazy skies at times and this will likely continue to be the case into at least the start of next week. And speaking of next week, highs look to run mostly between 80 and 85 degrees and nighttime lows mainly in the upper 50s and lower 60s. A large part of our area is still drawn under a moderate drought designation or abnormally dry conditions. So, even though we've finally seen some measurable rainfall, it wasn't enough to put a big dent in the drought. And, looking ahead through the next several days, no widespread soaking rain events are expected any time soon. There will be an opportunity for a passing shower, mainly Tuesday, but as of now it looks to be limited on who will have any raindrops fall in their backyard.
DETAILED FORECAST
FATHER'S DAY SUNDAY
Dads get the better weekend day of the last weekend of spring, with a mix of clouds and sunshine and slightly warmer high temperatures around 80 degrees along with lighter winds. The large majority of the area should stay dry, but a spotty shower or two across the northern Poconos, closer to the New York State border, can't entirely be ruled out. Most of dad's big day however looks dry, and one of the better days of the forecast.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
Low pressure will set up and likely stall to our south, providing some persistent wet weather in the lower Mid-Atlantic much of next week, towards the Virginias and Carolinas, and down into the Southeast as well. High pressure to our north will keep areas over New England mainly dry. We'll be in between, likely with some clouds and perhaps a few showers from time to time, mainly Tuesday and Wednesday, with the wetter weather staying to our south.
LATE NEXT WEEK
Any big heat and humidity will continue to elude us as summer begins next Wednesday. It will also be worth watching wildfire smoke up in Canada next week, with very hot and dry weather expected to rekindle some fires. We'll see which way the wind will blow which will dictate where that possible smoke may go, but at least some haze/smoke may factor in over the coming weeks. High temperatures continue on a steady track with highs in the middle and lower 80s and nights in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Unfortunately, there are no good bets on a decent rainfall through the end of the week so that means continued extra TLC to your plants, lawn and gardens.
