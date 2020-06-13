If you prefer drier and brighter weather, then the trend is no doubt your friend through later next week. What initially looked like an unsettled stretch of weather has steadily trended nicer and nicer with each passing day. Granted, it will be cooler than normal for the middle of June for a while, just like today which featured cool morning lows in the low to mid 50s and afternoon highs only in the low to mid 70s even with plenty of sunshine. Sunday should look and feel very similar to Saturday, then temperatures will gradually trend higher as we go through the work week as sunshine and dry weather remains across our region while rain chances lurk just to the south across the lower Mid-Atlantic. For the second time in less than a month, a cut-off low to our south and west will linger for an extended period of time and be the cause for daily rain chances from the Virginias on south. Also for the second time however in less than a month, it's a big bubble of high pressure that should lead to very little trouble weather-wise for our region.
REST OF THE WEEKEND
High pressure over eastern Canada will start to press down in our direction, and will be our main weather player. A clockwise flow around that high will eventually shift the winds from the northeast to the east funneling cool air into our direction. Thanks to plenty of dry air also being funneled into our direction from the high, humidity values will remain quite low for the rest of the weekend. We can expect mostly clear skies and light winds tonight which will once again be a great promoter for some very cool lows. Overnight temperatures should drop down into the upper 40s to around 50 degrees. The jet stream begins to carve out an East Coast trough on Sunday, and some energy will pass by to our southwest as this happens. Some showers are possible across southwestern Pennsylvania and Maryland but shouldn't come any closer than that. Sunday will remain rain-free in our area with plenty of sunshine and just a few clouds streaming in out ahead of those showers well to our south and west.
EARLY TO MID NEXT WEEK
As our cut off low develops to our south farther down the East Coast, we will still be under the influence of sprawling high pressure to our north. That high should become centered over New England later Monday into Tuesday, and should continue to supply a good deal of sunshine and a solid dose of comfort. Easterly onshore winds continue, albeit light, but enough to keep highs locked in the mid to upper 70s Monday and Tuesday, a tad below our normal mid-June high of 80 degrees. Thanks to the drier and pleasant weather persisting however, there will likely be few complaints. All the while, a stronger onshore flow and a closer proximity to the cut-off low will keep persistent rain chances across Virginia and the Carolinas. Wednesday should continue our stretch of dry and sunny days while afternoon highs return closer to seasonable levels around 80 degrees.
LATER NEXT WEEK
Eventually, that pesky low may begin to drift up the coast in our direction, perhaps drawn north by Friday as a cold front extending from Canada down into the Midwest approaches. Presuming that happens, clouds and shower and thunderstorm chances, along with temperatures and humidity, will increase later in the week, especially by Friday. Highs Thursday are expected to reach the low 80s followed by mid 80s on Friday. As we learned back in late May however with a similar setup (and are being reminded of with this developing one), cut-off lows are notoriously fickle and difficult to forecast. So there is some uncertainty the farther out in time we go. Stay tuned!