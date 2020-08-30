After a rather warm, humid, and somewhat unsettled Saturday, our weekend weather certainly ended on a high note. Behind a cold front that tracked through late Saturday, high pressure moved in from the Great Lakes and Canada providing the region with dry conditions under mostly sunny skies, along with low humidity and pleasant temperatures. Highs reached the upper 70s to near 80 degrees and to go along with that, we had a refreshing northwesterly breeze occasionally gusting a little over 20 miles-per-hour. Winds will lighten up tonight as low temperatures dip down to some very cool and refreshing levels. The new week ahead will then get off to a dry and pleasant start before some rain returns to the region Monday night into Tuesday. Thanks to plenty of clouds, along with some of the rain, Tuesday will be a rather cool day before the region punches back into a warm and humid sector for the middle and end of the week. That warmer and more humid air will also come with a chance for some hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the PM hours.
TONIGHT
High pressure over the Great Lakes and eastern Canada will gradually move eastward tonight eventually positioning itself right atop the region overnight. The breezes from earlier in the day Sunday will gradually subside and skies will turn out mainly clear for a while tonight. This setup, along with plenty of dry air in place, will allow overnight lows to drop to very refreshing levels in the mid 50s. Some spots in the Poconos and far northwestern New Jersey may actually dip into the upper 40s. It will definitely be a great night to leave the A/C off and open up the windows. Late overnight, we’ll start to see some high clouds move in from the south and west ahead of our next weather maker expected to bring some rain to the region late Monday into Tuesday.
MONDAY
High pressure that moved overhead late Sunday will move north and east over New England, and eventually out to sea, during the day Monday. The high will still maintain a strong grip on the region for much of the day keeping things dry for a while. Those high clouds that started to build in overnight Sunday from the south and west will continue to thicken and increase as we progress through the day, but there should still be a decent period of sunshine filtered through those clouds, certainly early on. It will be another very comfortable day as well with low humidity and afternoon highs in the upper 70s. Late in the day, we’ll be tracking an area of low pressure and a warm front to our south and west creeping further north and east closer to the region. A few showers may actually work into areas south and west of the Lehigh Valley before the day is done, but it won’t be until we get into the nighttime that much of the region will stand a better chance for rain.
MONDAY NIGHT
The aforementioned low pressure system and warm front to our south and west will continue moving closer Monday night bringing a more widespread bout of rain to the region. This rain may come and go in periods, but expect things to turn a bit damp moving through the night. Rainfall totals at this time look to average anywhere between a 0.50” to 1.00” area-wide. Overnight lows Monday will be a little warmer compared to Sunday night thanks to more moisture and clouds. Look for the numbers to only drop down into the mid 60s.
TUESDAY
Our low pressure system and warm front will continue their journey northeastward moving through the region during the day Tuesday keeping plenty of clouds around along with an additional chance for some rain. We’ll likely see a bit of steady rain hangover from the overnight into first thing in the morning, but that should gradually fade away to just a few hit-or-miss showers by the afternoon. Thanks to some rain, plus all the clouds, and an easterly onshore wind flow Tuesday, highs will be rather cool for this time of the year only reaching the mid 70s.
WEDNESDAY
The warm front that was moving through on Tuesday will lift north and east of the region on Wednesday putting our area back in the warm sector. Winds will shift back to the southwest driving in a warmer and more humid air mass as highs climb back into the low 80s. Plenty of clouds from Tuesday will spill over into Wednesday morning, but by the afternoon, we anticipate those clouds to break up for a bit more in the way of sunshine. That sunshine however will act as fuel to help spark a couple showers or a thunderstorms as a cold front also slowly approaches from the Great Lakes and Midwest.
THURSDAY
The region will remain in a warm and humid sector for Thursday with a southwesterly wind flow as afternoon highs climb all the way into the upper 80s with heat index values right around or just above 90 degrees. That same cold front that was slowly approaching to our west on Wednesday will still be in that position for Thursday keeping the chance for a shower or thunderstorm in the forecast, primarily during the PM hours.
FRIDAY
Our pesky cold front to our west on Wednesday and Thursday should finally cross the region for Friday keeping a shower or thunderstorm in the forecast. It will be one more warm and humid day with highs in the mid 80s and partly sunny skies outside of the chance for a shower or storm. Once we get that cold front to move through, high pressure will build back in with sunny, dry, and pleasant conditions just in time for next weekend.