Saturday started rather cloudy, but turned a bit sunnier during the afternoon, as some showers and thunderstorms rolled through on occasion courtesy of a cold front dropping in from our north and west teaming up with some of the moisture from the remnants of former Hurricane Laura which tracked to our south across Virginia. Highs today reached the seasonable low 80s, but it felt a few ticks warmer courtesy of some very high humidity values. A few showers and storms will remain possible early on this evening, with perhaps an isolated gusty storm not out of the question, as our cold front will be tracking right across the region. Later tonight however, we’ll get behind the front as skies clear, and some very comfortable conditions settle in. After the sticky and unsettled Saturday, Sunday will be the better weekend day with dry and comfortable weather as plenty of sunshine and lower humidity both return. The dry, sunny, and pleasant weather will stay with us into the very beginning of next week before increasing humidity and storm chances return by the middle and latter half of the week.
TONIGHT
The aforementioned cold front moving through from our north and west along with Laura’s remnants to the south will be moving out to sea rather quickly tonight taking the humidity and unsettled weather with it. Early this evening, we still have to allow for a lingering shower or thunderstorm, and it’s not entirely out of the question that a storm or two could have gusty winds, heavy downpours, and even a little bit of hail. This should very much be the exception however and not the rule. By midnight and there past we anticipate the rain to be gone with skies clearing and cooler and less humid air building in behind our cold front. Overnight lows tonight are expected to drop back to around 60 degrees.
SUNDAY
Nice weather returns for the end of the weekend as a large area of high pressure from the Great Lakes and Canada gradually settles overtop of the region later in the day Sunday. Outside of a very slight chance for a brief PM sprinkle in the northern Poconos and far northwestern New Jersey, the region will be dry with plenty of sunshine and just some patchy clouds. Highs will reach the upper 70s and humidity will be very comfortable. There will also be a refreshing breeze out of the northwest with some gusts up to around 20 miles-per-hour courtesy of the squeeze play going on between the high building in from our west and the departing cold front offshore. Later Sunday night, as high pressure sits right over top of the region, we can expect winds to subside and skies to turn out mainly clear. This setup, along with plenty of dry air in place, will allow overnight lows to drop to very refreshing levels in the mid 50s. It will definitely be a great night to leave the A/C off and open up the windows.
MONDAY
High pressure that moved overhead late Sunday will move north and east over New England, and eventually out to sea, during the day Monday. The high will still maintain a strong grip on the region for much of the day keeping things dry and rather sunny for a while. It will be another very comfortable day with low humidity and afternoon highs in the upper 70s. Later in the afternoon, we can expect clouds to thicken and increase as an area of low pressure and a warm front to our south and west start to creep further north and east closer to the region. A few showers may actually work into areas south and west of the Lehigh Valley before the day is done, but it will likely be overnight that all of the region stands a greater chance for some rain.
TUESDAY
The aforementioned low pressure system and warm front to our south and west will continue their journey slowly northeastward towards the region on Tuesday keeping plenty of clouds around along with additional opportunities for showers. The best chance for rain may actually come early in the day on Tuesday. Thanks to some of these showers along with plenty of clouds and an easterly onshore breeze, highs will be rather cool for this time of the year only reaching the mid 70s.
WEDNESDAY
The warm front that was approaching from our south and west on Tuesday will lift north and east of the region on Wednesday putting our area back in the warm sector. Winds will shift back to the southwest driving in a warmer and more humid air mass as highs climb back into the low 80s. Plenty of clouds from Tuesday will spill over into Wednesday morning, but by the afternoon, we anticipate those clouds to break up for a decent amount of sunshine. That sunshine however will act as fuel to help spark scattered showers and thunderstorms as a cold front also slowly approaches from the Great Lakes and Midwest.
THURSDAY
The region will remain in a warm and humid sector for Thursday with a southwesterly wind flow as afternoon highs climb all the way into the upper 80s with heat index values right around or just above 90 degrees. That same cold front that was slowly approaching to our west on Wednesday will still be in that position for Thursday keeping the chance for a shower or thunderstorm in the forecast, primarily during the PM hours.