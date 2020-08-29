Weather Alert

PAZ054-055-060>062-292315- Lehigh-Monroe-Northampton-Berks-Carbon- 608 PM EDT Sat Aug 29 2020 ...A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT BERKS...LEHIGH... CARBON...SOUTHWESTERN MONROE AND NORTHAMPTON COUNTIES... At 606 PM EDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Lake Harmony to Tower City. Movement was southeast at 30 mph. Wind gusts up to 40 or 50 mph and half inch hail are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include... Allentown, Reading, Lehighton, Bethlehem, Wyomissing, Northampton, Nazareth, Palmerton, Bangor, Kutztown, Jim Thorpe, Hamburg, Slatington, Fleetwood, Sinking Spring, Laureldale, Pen Argyl, Nesquehoning, Womelsdorf and Wind Gap. This includes the following highways... Northeast Extension between mile markers 54 and 97. Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 10 and 57. Interstate 80 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 277 and 288. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 4052 7625 4058 7605 4057 7602 4065 7598 4074 7576 4091 7599 4101 7573 4105 7577 4108 7577 4114 7568 4083 7508 4077 7513 4078 7517 4075 7519 4073 7518 4027 7608 4049 7643 TIME...MOT...LOC 2207Z 296DEG 27KT 4107 7567 4061 7654 $$