Sunday featured cloudy and chilly conditions along with a mix of rain and snow across the I-78 corridor, mainly all snow across the Poconos and far northwestern New Jersey, and all rain south of Interstate 78. Of course the precipitation was relatively light, so amounts were nothing too significant. But in any case, several across the I-78 corridor saw their first measurable snow (at least a tenth of an inch) of the season with several in the Poconos and far northwestern New Jersey seeing 1 to 3 inches. Temperatures throughout Sunday were stuck in the 30s in many spots.
We'll now dry out and eventually clear out early in the new week, with Tuesday and Wednesday the pick days of the week, although high temperatures will be chilly in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees and overnight lows will be cold well down into the 20s.
We're watching later in the week, as a possible coastal low could bring a wintry mix to the area later Thursday into some of Friday. A colder and possibly active pattern likely sets up through the holidays.
DETAILED FORECAST
MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY
We'll see some seasonably chilly but mainly dry weather to start the new work and school week, although clouds look to linger for a good chunk of the day Monday. Some afternoon sun makes an appearance for parts of the area as highs struggle to get to 40 degrees.
Look for an abundance of sunshine to take hold for Tuesday as high pressure settles in.
High pressure will remain in control for Wednesday keeping our weather dry with just a little increase in some high clouds later in the day.
Tuesday and Wednesday definitely look to be the nicest days of the week, however temperatures will run below normal. Look for the highs Tuesday and Wednesday to only reach the upper 30s (maybe a couple spots around 40 degrees) with overnight lows dipping down to some very cold levels in the low to mid 20s.
Our average high for mid-December is in the mid 40s and the average low is in the upper 20s, but we'll likely be running several degrees below normal.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
Things continue to look interesting later in the week, as what looks like a potentially stronger low pressure heads our way. This initially looked like a "cutter" that would cut up through the Great Lakes, and give us milder temps and rain.
But with a big traffic jam in the atmosphere up over the Arctic, that low is taking a detour and likely heads for the coast. And coastal lows this time of year mean chillier temps and the potential for winter weather, some combination of snow, sleet, freezing rain, and rain, depending on the ultimate storm track and strength.
Stay tuned and check back throughout the week ahead for more updates. As of now we're calling it a chance for periods of snow, ice, and rain starting Thursday PM and going until at least Friday morning.
High temperatures should stay mostly in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees to round out the week.
