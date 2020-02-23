Many were likely quite happy with this weekend's weather as things felt more like early spring as opposed to mid winter. Just like Saturday, Sunday featured hardly a cloud in sight with just a few patchy high clouds on occasion. Also, Sunday morning started seasonably chilly with lows in the low 20s, but thanks to all the sun and a southwesterly wind flow, temps climbed all the way up into the mid and a few upper 50s during the afternoon. There was even less of a breeze Sunday compared to Saturday, so while highs were very close, Sunday probably felt a bit warmer to you. Dry weather and highs perhaps approaching 60 degrees will be the case for the very beginning of the new week before periods of rain return overnight Monday through Wednesday. A noticeable chill in the air along with some gusty winds will return for the latter half of the new week.
TONIGHT AND MONDAY
A broad area of high pressure centered across the southeastern U.S. has been well in control of our weather this past weekend as it now gets set to move off the Eastern Seaboard. Similar to the last couple nights, this high is providing us with very dry air, so skies will stay mainly clear tonight with light winds, and this will allow lows to drop to somewhat chilly levels, although probably several degrees higher compared to the last couple nights, around 30 degrees. High pressure offshore will still keep us dry for Monday as the day starts with plenty of sunshine followed by increasing clouds during the afternoon as we start to track our next weather maker moving a little closer from the west. Thanks to a southwesterly wind flow continuing Monday, we can expect afternoon highs to climb all the way up to the upper 50s to around 60 degrees.
MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY
An area of low pressure will be approaching the region from the Midwest Monday night bringing mostly cloudy skies along with the chance for a few showers. This setup will lead to much milder nighttime lows as the numbers may struggle to even drop below 40 degrees. As low pressure moves a bit closer throughout the day Tuesday, we can expect our chance for rain to increase, although it will likely be periods of light rain rather than an all day washout of steady/heavy rain. Rainfall amounts at this time look to average around 0.25” for most of us. Even though skies will be cloudy and we’ll be dodging some raindrops from time to time, Tuesday will be yet another day that is quite mild with highs expected to climb to the upper 40s to around 50 degrees.
TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING
The low pressure system that approaches from the Midwest Tuesday will move north into the Great Lakes and eastern Canada Tuesday night and weaken. This will allow rain from the daytime Tuesday to gradually taper away. We'll still have an easterly onshore flow however, so low-level moisture in the form of drizzle will still be a possibility Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Overall though, this time period looks like it will feature a prolonged lull in measurable rainfall. Lows will be quite mild only dropping into the mid 40s.
WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT
As we progress through Wednesday, an upper level trough is expected to deepen over the Ohio Valley which in turn will send a low pressure system up the Eastern Seaboard moving right over our area. This low is expected to be stronger than the Tuesday low, and so, we can likely expect a bit steadier and heavier period of rain to re-develop later Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday evening. Rainfall totals with this second round look to be a little heavier, likely averaging around 0.50" for many. Just like Tuesday, even with all the clouds and wet weather on Wednesday, highs should still be able to manage the low 50s. Overnight Wednesday, our storm system will start to exit away to our north and east, and colder air will begin to build back in behind it. Any leftover rain may have the chance to mix with a little wet snow before ending, certainly in higher elevations north and west of the Lehigh Valley, but little or no accumulation is expected.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
As Wednesday's low pressure system moves further away to our north and east for the latter half of the week, seasonably colder air will build back into the region along with gusty northwest winds. This will be a classic setup that will bring more clouds than sun through the period, and while plenty of dry times will be seen, a few flurries or snow showers can't be ruled out, especially for areas north and west of the Lehigh Valley. Highs will return to the mid 40s on Thursday and then only the upper 30s on Friday. It will feel significantly colder however when you factor in the gusty winds.
NEXT WEEKEND
Next weekend should be a little chillier than the weekend before, but equally as bright. Highs in the upper 30s both weekend days will come with a brisk, northwesterly wind, so it probably feels closer to the upper 20s during the day. At night, temperatures will tumble to 20 degrees which will be perfect for using that fireplace...something we haven't been able to do all that much this winter.