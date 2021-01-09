THE BIG PICTURE
Thanks to a storm passing by to our south today, we couldn’t make it back-to-back mostly sunny days. But while that southern storm brought rain and snow to Virginia and North Carolina, it only brought us some extra clouds that mixed in with some intervals of sunshine on our Friday. As that storm departs out to sea safely to our southeast tonight, clearer skies will return and it’s back to bluer skies and partly to mostly sunny weather for the upcoming weekend. The quiet, dry, and seasonably cool early January weather is ours to keep through early next week, as a second southern system never really gets its act together and should follow its predecessor on a course out to sea. That means the next chance of rain or snow won’t come until the end of next week with a cold front, due in next Friday. All the while, it’s more or less what you see is what you get temperature-wise throughout the forecast. Our average high this time of year is in the mid 30s, and we’ll be consistently just a few degrees better, mostly in the upper 30s each day with an occasional 40 degree day thrown in for good measure.
THIS WEEKEND
The second weekend of 2021 will be nicer and sunnier than the first one was, with a pair of partly to mostly sunny and seasonably chilly days. Afternoon highs both Saturday and Sunday will climb into the upper 30s, but Saturday gets the nod as the colder feeling day thanks to a brisk north to northwest breeze occasionally gusting up to 30 miles-per-hour. Winds diminish for Sunday averaging 6-12 mph.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
A second southern storm, one that will bring snow to parts of Texas this weekend, will weaken and become disorganized as it exits off the East Coast Monday into Tuesday. So instead of strengthening and rounding the corner and coming up the coast with some rain and snow for us, the weakening storm harmlessly slides out to sea like the one before it, giving us nothing more than some extra clouds later Monday into Tuesday and perhaps a snow shower or some flurries to the south towards south Jersey. That being the case, expect a mix of sun and clouds the first half of next week, with temperatures remaining steadfast in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees each day.
LATER NEXT WEEK
A late week cold front will bring our next chance of rain and snow, and even then, it’s probably just a few rain and snow showers Thursday night into Friday. We’ll see a brief window for some milder highs in the mid 40s on Thursday ahead of our front, before a reinforcing shot of seasonably colder air arrives after our front slides off the coast for next weekend. There remains no big storm or big arctic outbreak concerns in our forecast for the foreseeable future.