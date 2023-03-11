After a storm system brought several inches of snow to the mountains to the north and generally only a coating at most for much of the rest of the area, we got a chance to dry things out moving through Saturday. Clouds gradually broke for a little sun during the afternoon, as brisk northerly winds occasionally gusted over 20 miles-per-hour making the high temperatures in the low 40s feel more like it was in the 30s. Our weather remains dry into Sunday, but the break will be short-lived, as yet another storm brings more rain and snow to the area Sunday night through the beginning of the new work and school week. The weather turns quiet and dry for some time, although the middle portion of the week will be met with blustery and chilly conditions. By Thursday and Friday, winds will really back down, and some much milder temperatures will make a comeback to the region as highs climb back through the 50s, perhaps even making a push towards 60 degrees on Friday. Another reminder: it's also back to daylight saving time tonight - don't forget to push your clocks forward an hour before going to bed! Though we lose an hour of sleep, our sunset time Sunday will be in the 7 PM hour.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY
Skies will become mostly clear tonight as high pressure builds overhead easing our winds which allows temperatures to drop into the mid 20s. Sunday is our "in-between" day and the better of the two weekend days, with sunshine to start the day followed by some increasing clouds later on. Afternoon highs Sunday should reach the mid 40s. A mix of light rain and snow looks to return late Sunday night (probably closer to midnight and certainly there-past) with mostly snow seen across the Poconos and far northwestern New Jersey. Low temperatures Sunday night should drop into the low and mid 30s.
MONDAY
As we work through Monday, many of us south of the Blue Mountain ridgeline should see any snow become all rain, however the mountains to the north either see a mix of rain and snow or stay all snow. The higher one goes in elevation, certainly the better your odds will be to stay all snow. As far as any accumulation goes, from Sunday night through Monday, for many it's probably a coating at most, but higher elevation spots across the Poconos and far northwestern New Jersey could see a couple inches. Any accumulation is likely on grassy and non-paved surfaces. Afternoon highs Monday should reach the low 40s.
MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY
A coastal low is expected to develop offshore Monday night and lift northeastward on Tuesday bringing with it gusty winds and chilly air. This system appears as though it will strengthen into a fairly potent Nor'Easter, however the latest guidance suggests the low won't really get its act together until it's too far north meaning most of us miss out on any significant snow. The exception may be the further north you travel into the Poconos and far northern New Jersey where you might still be on the very southern end of some more impactful snow. For the rest of us, perhaps we are able to manage a coating to an inch or two of snow on grassy and non-paved surfaces, but it's also very well possible we hardly see anything. For now, we'll call it a chance for some rain and snow Monday night, then a chance for some snow showers and flurries throughout Tuesday with a mostly cloudy sky otherwise and afternoon highs Tuesday only reaching the upper 30s. Winds Tuesday may gust 30-40 miles-per-hour, and that will certainly lead to wind chills below freezing throughout the day.
WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY
High pressure will slowly build in from our west for Wednesday and Thursday leading to a pair of dry days with a mix of sun and clouds. Winds are still expected to be quite gusty Wednesday with the squeeze play going on between high pressure to our west and our departing storm system over the Canadian Maritimes. High temperatures will also remain somewhat chilly Wednesday only topping out in the low to mid 40s with wind chills still well down into the 30s courtesy of the gusty winds. Thursday should turn much more comfortable as high pressure builds overhead really lightening the winds. At the same time, some much milder air builds back into the region raising our high temperatures back into the mid 50s. We'll keep things dry with partly sunny skies for Friday as a southerly breeze continues pumping in mild air raising afternoon highs into the upper 50s. Someone may even make a run towards 60 degrees on Friday as well.
