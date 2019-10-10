TODAY: Intervals of clouds and sun along with a gusty breeze at times. High: 72
TONIGHT: Breezy, turning out mostly cloudy; a spotty shower, mainly late. Low: 50
FRIDAY: Clouds and limited sun with a cool breeze; a shower is still possible. High: 63 Low: 46
|NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME
Even with the low continue to spin off the East Coast and actually gather some strength today, we've got a fairly decent early Autumn day on our hands. Yes it will be a breezy day with winds at times gusting to nearly 25 miles per hour. However, aside from that there won't be much to complain about as the offshore low has traveled a little farther east today taking the clouds and showers along with it and out of our viewing area. The added sunshine this afternoon will have temperatures climbing to around 70 degrees, which is seasonably mild for mid-October.
As the offshore low tracks back to the west overnight, look for the clouds to increase once again and for some showers to start rotating through the area again by sunrise on Friday. While the winds will die down a bit overnight, it will still be breezy. The cloudier skies will hold temps in the 50s yet again tonight, albeit low 50s.
With the offshore low closer to the Jersey Shore on Friday, the threat for a shower throughout the day will be heightened. Although these showers will be spotty at best with less than .10" for everyone and most receiving little or nothing. Otherwise, the sunshine will be limited on Friday, which in turn will hold temperatures back a bit. Look for highs on Friday to reach the lower and middle 60s as the cool, damp breeze out of the northeast continues.
By the start of the weekend a cold front to our west will begin interacting with the area and the stubborn offshore low will finally start heading out to see. The result will be some sunshine at times through the afternoon as a wedge of higher pressure crosses the area in between these two systems, before the clouds lower and thicken towards sunset. As this front passes through the area late Saturday into Saturday night it may spark up a few stray showers, especially northwest, but most of the area will experience a dry frontal passage. Any leftover clouds still hanging around Sunday morning will quickly clear out as high pressure builds into the area leading to a sunnier afternoon. Temperatures both days this weekend will be in the middle and upper 60s.
Have a great day!