It’s been a roller coaster ride with the temperatures these last few days as Thursday featured a preview of summer-like temperatures only to be followed by highs stuck in the mid and upper 50s throughout Friday under mostly cloudy skies and northwesterly winds blowing around 20 miles-per-hour. Our high temperatures will remain cool throughout the holiday weekend, mostly in the 50s, but the weather otherwise will remain dry with some sunshine (plenty of sun in fact on Easter Sunday) and lighter winds compared to Friday. Rain will be lacking and therefore pollen will be uncomfortably high for the foreseeable future. Then next week, it's mostly sunny with a steady warming trend, as highs in the 60s to start the week will surge into the 70s by mid-week and then likely the first widespread 80s of the season by week's end!
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT AND SATURDAY
High pressure over the Great Lakes will gradually build southeastward closer to the region tonight while Thursday’s cold front remains well to our south and east keeping unsettled weather away, although still sending a fair amount of mid and high cloud cover our way. Look for winds to gradually lighten up tonight with a little bit of clearing taking place, although not quite back to a mostly clear sky just yet. Overnight lows will settle back to chilly levels in the low to mid 30s. Those mid and high clouds extending well north of the unsettled weather across the lower Mid-Atlantic and Southeast will remain for Saturday, but the cloud cover shouldn’t be quite as thick as Friday was. So let's call it partly sunny and quite cool as high temperatures only top out in the low to mid 50s. Fortunately the winds will be lighter compared to Friday as high pressure builds right overtop of the region.
EASTER SUNDAY
The end of the holiday weekend is looking "egg-cellent" right now as high pressure remains in control overtop of the region. Skies should be mostly sunny for Easter Sunday and highs seasonably and comfortably milder in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Winds will be light, and with clear skies and light winds early Sunday morning, it will be rather chilly first thing in the morning around sunrise with temperatures around 32 degrees and perhaps some frost. Later in the morning when Easter egg hunts may take place, look for temperatures to climb between 35 and 40 degrees.
MOST OF NEXT WEEK
We look to be in the mid-April doldrums for most of the week ahead, with mostly sunny skies each day and an entirely dry forecast from the looks of things. It will also turn steadily warmer as the week unfolds too, with highs inching up into the mid to upper 60s to start the week on Monday, then 70s likely for Tuesday and Wednesday, and the first widespread 80s of the season increasingly likely for Thursday and Friday. With the long stretch of dry weather expected, pollen counts will remain high, and we’ll also need to watch for a bit of a wild fire threat, mainly mid-week, when the breeze looks to increase a little.
