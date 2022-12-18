Sunday featured a bit more of a chill in the air compared to Saturday as the morning started with colder low temperatures in the 20s to near 30 degrees and afternoon highs only reached the upper 30s. And to top it all off, a brisk breeze made for wind chill values below freezing in the 20s throughout much of the day. Other than the chilly weather though, Sunday was another dry and partly sunny day with just a few isolated flurries in the Poconos. Below normal temperatures will continue through the middle of the week ahead, with a string of partly to mostly sunny days and high temperatures really getting no warmer than 40 degrees through the astronomical start of the winter season on Wednesday. Overnight lows will likewise be cold, generally in the low 20s. Breezes should at least lighten up some as we move through the first half of the week. Then our attention will turn to what will in all likelihood be a significant storm late in the week. Forecast model guidance continues to bring this more into focus as the trend is towards a more wet and warmer inland track with most of the models. The airmass is complex, so there is still an outside chance of a colder solution if high pressure bringing in colder air strengthens and the models shift the track back eastward or a secondary low develops. However, with Friday serving as a day off for most as the Christmas holiday, Thursday night / Friday will be a big travel period, and winter weather will not be too far away to our west and north. Regardless of what happens though, a strong temperature drop will follow in the wake of this storm, causing next weekend itself to end up being one of the coldest holiday weekends in quite a while!
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
The region remains sandwiched in between high pressure centered over western Tennessee and a broad and deep area of low pressure centered just south of Hudson Bay Canada. The squeeze play between the two features will keep a bit of a brisk wind blowing tonight as skies eventually turn out mainly clear. A few early evening flurries or even a brief snow shower can’t entirely be ruled out for parts of the Poconos; otherwise, the rest of the region will remain dry tonight. Overnight low temperatures should once again drop to seasonably cold levels in the mid 20s.
MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY
Weather in a word for the new week: chilly. High temperatures will go up just a tad compared to Sunday, but the numbers are still likely only in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees by Tuesday and Wednesday. For comparison, our average high for the week before Christmas should be in the low 40s. It does look mainly dry for the first half of the week with partly to mostly sunny skies Monday through Wednesday. While the high temperatures go up a few degrees moving through the first half of the week, the overnight low temperatures actually get colder thanks to high pressure settling overhead leading to clearer skies at night and lighter winds. Lows should be back closer to 20 degrees for both Monday night and Tuesday night. Winter officially begins at 4:48pm on Wednesday evening, the winter solstice. It's also the shortest day of the year in terms of daylight.
THURSDAY THROUGH NEXT WEEKEND
The pattern continues to suggest a fairly potent storm system later this week Thursday into Friday. But the devil is in the details, and specifically, the track this storm will take. The trend is looking less likely that it could be a big snowmaker, though anyone with travel plans Thursday night to Friday needs to stay aware of the situation, as winter weather will be close by. At this point, the most likely scenario is that our storm starts out as a mix Thursday before changing to rain later in the day and at night. The rain could be moderate to heavy into the first part of Friday before an arctic front comes blasting through later in the day. This would change the rain back to a brief period of snow before ending. Depending on how inland the storm goes, we could see a case where warm air floods in Thursday night, causing Thursday's temperature to actually slowly climb through the 40s overnight into Friday morning. Friday then may be a case where the high temperature occurs in the morning and then temperatures come crashing down like a rock in the afternoon as we get behind the arctic cold front. The forecast picture should continue to become more clear in the coming days. Though much less likely now, a colder solution still can’t entirely be written off. Regardless, the holiday weekend next weekend looks like one of the coldest holiday weekends we’ve had in quite awhile! High temperatures for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are only expected to be in the mid 20s and nighttime lows are expected to dip well down into the teens. Factor in some strong wind gusts and we could easily be talking about wind chills in the single digits during the day and below zero at night.
