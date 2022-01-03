After being spoiled with 50-something-degree temperatures all weekend, Mother Nature certainly provided us with a reality check Monday as temperatures all day long held steady in the upper 20s to lower 30s and a brisk breeze made for wind chills down in the teens. And not only did it feel more like it should for early January, but for some of us, it also looked more like winter as well. A southern sliding snowstorm delivered a significant snow to parts of South Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, and Virginia early Monday. Parts of the Shore saw 8 to 10 inches of snow, with lesser amounts north and west dropping off to only around an inch by the time you reached Philly. And north of there, outside of a stray flurry, we saw absolutely nothing other than mostly cloudy skies. Skies will clear late Monday into Monday night, and get ready for the coldest night in a while as lows drop into the upper teens. Tuesday will be our first sunnier day in over a week, albeit still chilly, with highs in the mid 30s. Wednesday and Thursday look quiet and mostly dry, as the cold eases a bit. Then our attention turns to another fast moving storm for Thursday night into Friday, which could deliver a shot of snow to northern areas that missed out on the first round earlier in the week. More cold will follow for the upcoming weekend.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
The southern sliding snowstorm/low pressure system will exit away out to sea allowing skies to turn out clear tonight. As high pressure builds in from the west, winds will gradually diminish, and temperatures will plummet, as the coldest night we've seen in a while features overnight lows in the upper teens.
TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY
Thankfully, Monday's brutal shot of cold will be short lived, so the chill eases through the middle of the week. We'll also finally see a mostly sunny day on Tuesday, the first since last Sunday, some 9 days ago. High pressure will build right overtop of the region Tuesday making for much lighter winds. Temperatures will still be seasonably chilly, with highs in the mid to upper 30s, but with lighter winds, it certainly won't feel as harsh as Monday. The cold eases further on Wednesday as highs reach the low to mid 40s for a day, but we'll likely see the mostly cloudy skies return. Thursday will be another dry and pleasant day to wrap up a quiet mid-week, with highs in the upper 30s and a mix of sun and clouds expected.
THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY
More cold and breezy weather is due in later this week, and we'll watch another fast moving storm that could deliver some snow to the area Thursday night and Friday morning. Snow chances will be tied to the track that this storm will take, how fast it is moving, and how organized it can get as it races through the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast later this week. While a major storm is not likely, some accumulating snow is possible if the pieces come together just right. This storm would likely favor northern areas, like the Interstate 78 corridor on north, areas that miss the early week snow. Stay tuned throughout the week ahead for plenty more updates!
SATURDAY
Regardless of what happens with the Thursday night into Friday morning potential coastal storm, some very cold air is poised to build right back in as we go into the start of the weekend. High pressure will once again build into the region, so we can expect plenty of sunshine, however, high temperatures are only expected to climb to around the freezing mark. Winds will have been gusty later Friday, but we do at least expect them to lighten up during the day Saturday with high pressure overhead.
TRACK THE WEATHER: