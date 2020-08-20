While Wednesday began a little wet thanks to some rain or showers from late Tuesday night hanging around into the morning, the rest of the day dried out and even cleared out nicely with highs close to 80 degrees. Low pressure rippling along a pesky old coastal front came a bit farther north than expected early in the day, so the rain did as well. That low however has now since departed allowing high pressure to build back in and continue the nice weather we've enjoyed most of the week for the next couple days. Both today and Friday look nice, with the nod to today as the sunnier and comfier day, before more humidity and some shower and thunderstorm chances return for the weekend. Don't expect any washouts and also no 90-degree days in the forecast either, although temperatures will warm into the mid 80s by the weekend with higher humidity levels providing a stickier feel. The tropics are starting to heat up as well, with several tropical waves given a high chance for development into our next tropical storms of an already busy season. Any development will be slow, and there's no immediate concerns for the United States.
TODAY
It’s another crisp and somewhat cool start to the day as last night was another night featuring lows in the mid and upper 50s in several spots, and even mid and upper 40s in the Poconos, something that we have to go all the way back to late June to have last experienced. Mostly clear skies and a solid push of dry air building in from the north and west helped provide the refreshingly cool lows last night. High pressure crests overhead today, making for a sun-sational day and likely the pick day of the forecast. Outside of some very patchy early morning fog, expect tons of sun, comfortably warm temperatures, and refreshingly low humidity levels with seasonably warm highs in the low 80s.
TONIGHT
High pressure will remain overhead tonight keeping things comfortable for sleeping with just a little bit more cloud cover expected compared to last night. With the very dry air still in place, overnight lows should once again be able to drop down in the upper 50s in many spots, with numbers at or just above 60 degrees elsewhere. Don’t be shocked if some patchy sheltered valley fog forms again towards sunrise Friday.
FRIDAY
High pressure slides off the coast but remains in charge of our weather, providing a warm and mostly dry wrap up to the work week. Expect just a bit more cloud cover compared to Thursday, but it should basically just be in the form of high clouds. Decent sunshine should still be filtered through those clouds. Some moisture will be pooling down to our south and west across the lower Mid-Atlantic and could sneak into areas closer to the Maryland border late in the day, but Friday is another mostly dry and pleasant day for much of the area. As winds shift from the south and southwest on the back side of our departing high, humidity levels will begin to inch up as will temperatures, into the mid 80s by Friday afternoon.
THIS WEEKEND
Some of that moisture along an old front along the Mid-Atlantic coast will lift north in our direction for the weekend, allowing for more clouds, more humidity, and a shower or thunderstorm in the forecast both weekend days. That being said, neither day will be a washout with at some sunshine each day. Expect highs to be in the mid 80s each afternoon, with the nod going to Sunday as the better chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms.