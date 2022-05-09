Thank goodness we saw a bit more improvement in our weather for many spots for Mother’s Day compared to earlier forecasts. Certainly for the Lehigh Valley and places north and northwest, after fairly cloudy skies started the day early on, we ended up seeing an abundance of sunshine take hold for much of the rest of the day. High temperatures in these sunnier locations managed to reach the low 60s…much warmer compared to Saturday, although still feeling a little on the cool side thanks to a brisk northeast wind. Meanwhile, places south and east of the Lehigh Valley actually saw cooler highs stuck in the 50s thanks to stubborn clouds from the northwestern fringes of low pressure offshore. Parts of the I-95 corridor and southern New Jersey even saw pesky showers remaining through early afternoon.
Sunshine becomes more prevalent moving through the new week, but a northeasterly breeze will slow what would have been an otherwise quick and impressive warm up. So, we'll climb slowly through the 60s Monday and Tuesday, then finally back into the 70s (where we should be for this time of May) later in the week, staying dry all the while.
FIRST HALF OF THE WEEK
Our storm system from the weekend won't be entirely gone, rather it will be stuck spinning off the Mid-Atlantic coast for most of the new week. It should be far enough to our south and east, however, while strong high pressure over New England noses its way southward over the region to provide mostly sunny skies in many locations.
Those closer to I-95 and certainly south and east of there may see a little more cloud cover for Monday, and again on Wednesday, however bottom line...everyone should stay dry moving through much of the week.
We’ll experience a gradual warming trend too as highs climb back into the mid 60s for Monday, upper 60s to lower 70s on Tuesday, and low to mid 70s on Wednesday. A brisk northeast breeze will linger, most noticeably at the shore, and this helps to slow our warmup just a bit.
LATTER HALF OF THE WEEK
As the onshore wind weakens a bit, our delayed warmup will finally kick in to higher gear, as highs climb well into the 70s with partly to mostly sunny skies Thursday and Friday. While a stray PM shower could sneak into areas south of the Lehigh Valley on Friday, much of the new week looks dry with a delayed but not denied warming trend and a decent amount of sunshine.
Our weather may turn a little bit more unsettled for next weekend with some scattered PM showers and perhaps even a thunderstorm, but both Saturday and Sunday don't appear to be washouts at this time, and highs still are expected to reach the 70s.