TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to clear and cold; a very light wind. Low: 25
SATURDAY: Sunshine followed by increasing clouds. High: 43
SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with snow, sleet, and freezing rain arriving late; untreated surfaces will be slippery. Low: 28
WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FOR SCHUYLKILL COUNTY FROM 1 AM SUNDAY TO 7 AM MONDAY
WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FOR LEHIGH, NORTHAMPTON, UPPER BUCKS, CARBON, MONROE, LUZERNE, PIKE, SUSSEX, WARREN, AND HUNTERDON COUNTY FROM 7 AM SUNDAY TO 7 PM MONDAY
Black Friday was nowhere near as windy as Thanksgiving was, but there was still a blustery feel in the air as north-northwesterly winds occasionally gusted between 20 and 25 miles-per-hour making for wind chill values around or just below freezing. High temperatures in the afternoon only reached the low 40s. It was a dry day however with sunshine filtered through mid and high clouds.
An area of high pressure across central/eastern Canada has been controlling our weather for the last 24 hours and will continue to do so into the start of the upcoming weekend as it slowly continues moving east. Some mid and high clouds will continue to stream eastward tonight from some upper level energy. It will be a dry night however with partly cloudy to clear skies and seasonably cold overnight lows in the mid 20s with winds subsiding quite a bit.
Saturday will be sort of the calm before the storm. The day will begin bright before clouds gradually lower and thicken throughout the day and into the night. It's the day to get out, to travel, before a bump in our Holiday weather road develops late Saturday night into Sunday as the next storm system approaches from the west.
Initially, it will be low pressure moving into the Great Lakes. Eventually, a new low will develop off the East Coast and take over. While there’s probably enough cold air as the moisture arrives for things to start as a wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain overnight Saturday into Sunday morning. Then, easterly winds off the ocean will work to scour out the cold air for a quick changeover from any wintry mix to rain along and south of I-95, with a much slower changeover to rain towards I-78 during the afternoon. As usual, any winter weather will linger longest points north through the Poconos and northwestern New Jersey in the higher elevations where things may stay mostly wintry right into Sunday night. Light accumulations of snow will be possible, mainly in the aforementioned higher elevations, but the bigger story through Sunday at least will be ice accumulations. It doesn't take much to create dangerous driving conditions, but it's possible those near and north of the mainline Pennsylvania Turnpike see 0.10" of freezing rain or higher. As you can imagine, temperatures wills struggle to climb much in this setup with highs only in the middle to upper 30s Sunday.
As our coastal low wraps up east of New England, winds shift around from the north, and colder air wraps back in Sunday night into Monday. This will set the stage for rain to change back to snow before our storm finally departs, albeit slowly. It now appears a good portion of the area from the Lehigh Valley into central New Jersey and northward can expect several inches of heavy wet snow with those in the Poconos and far northern New Jersey seeing the highest amounts. These locations could see as much as 4 to 8 inches while those in the Lehigh Valley and central New Jersey pick up more along the lines of 2 to 4 inches. These amounts may go up however. Further south, towards the mainline Pennsylvania Turnpike, Delaware Valley, and southern New Jersey, at least a coating to perhaps an inch or so of snow will still be possible, but rain may stay mixed with the snow here cutting down on the totals. Obviously this storm has the potential to produce significant impacts on those traveling back home from Thanksgiving vacation so keep close tabs on the forecast over the next few days as we fine tune things. One thing is for certain, some breezy and cold weather will be with us for the first few days of December. Highs will struggle to hit 40 degrees until the middle of the week.
Have a great and safe evening and upcoming weekend!