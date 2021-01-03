The clouds break up this morning. Enjoy the partly sunny skies while they last because we turn cloudy again later this afternoon.
Once the clouds return, we keep them until Tuesday night.
Highs reach 42, which just so happens to be our "warmest" day of the week. The rest of the week is around 40.
Tonight, the clouds will keep us in the 30s.
The same goes for the daylight hours tomorrow: we're stuck in the 30s.
The skies clear Tuesday night, and you'll see a really sunny Wednesday and Thursday.
It'll be breezy on Wednesday, so that will add a chill to the air.
We'll keep the weather sunny and dry through the upcoming weekend.
If you want to take advantage of the clearer night skies in the middle of the week, here are the planets you can see this month.
