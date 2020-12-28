After a warm and wet Christmas holiday late last week and a cold and dry holiday weekend that followed, the cold eased on the final Monday of 2020, with highs up near 50 degrees this afternoon with a good deal of sunshine to boot. Don’t get too used to the milder air, as another shot of seasonably chilly air arrives for Tuesday and Wednesday. While we keep the sunshine both days, highs will ease back into the 30s, closer to average for late December. Then it’s a case of holiday déjà vu again by the end of the week, as another surge of milder but wetter weather arrives in time for New Years. While it won’t be as wet, windy, or warm as our Christmas storm, expect some showers on Thursday and then some steadier rain Friday into Friday night. But in a rare bit of 2020 luck, New Year’s Eve itself may end up mostly dry. For snow lovers, there’s nothing in the immediate cards in terms of accumulating snow chances through the first weekend of 2021.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
Expect just some patchy clouds early tonight, then a mostly clear sky thereafter with seasonably cold overnight lows in the upper 20s as high pressure begins to build in. That high will provide a few nice but chillier days through the middle of the week.
TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
With high pressure in command, expect plenty of sunshine on Tuesday, and sunshine to mix with some increasing high clouds on Wednesday. After our foray into the 40s to start the week on Monday, highs return to the more seasonable mid 30s on Tuesday, with a brisk northwest breeze keeping wind chills below freezing throughout the day. Lighter winds on Wednesday and highs inching a bit higher into the upper 30s should make it the less cold feeling of the two days.
THURSDAY INTO NEW YEAR’S EVE
A cold front will slide through on Thursday, with plenty of clouds and at least some rain showers out ahead of it, especially during the first part of the day. With any luck, which of course has been in short supply in 2020, we’ll dry out later in the day and have a mainly dry transition from the old year to the new on New Year’s Eve itself. Expect highs back up in the mid 40s Thursday with some afternoon drying, with First Night temperatures in the low to mid 30s with some breaks in the clouds.
NEW YEAR’S DAY
Our next low pressure will track up to our west through the Great Lakes, putting us again on the breezy and milder side of the storm, just like we were back on Christmas. While this New Year’s storm doesn’t look as strong as its predecessor and therefore not as wet and windy, expect some periods of rain to develop New Year’s Day on Friday, and likely continue into Friday night. There is a brief window for a little freezing rain at the onset in the higher elevations along and north of Interstate 80, but this will mostly be rain with highs above 40 on Friday, and above 50 degrees to start the weekend Saturday as the rain departs.
