Yesterday, it was mild in the low 50s. Some people were even walking around without a coat!
Well, they won't be today. We stay this cold all day: our temperatures stay steady through the afternoon.
It stays windy until sunset. At sunset, we'll quickly lose the wind.
Then, you'll see a clear, moonlit sky. Tonight is the full moon. With those clear skies and that then calm wind, our temperatures drop into the teens.
We're sunny again on Wednesday, but it's still chilly in the 30s. It's less windy tomorrow, but there will still be a breeze.
Then, we've updated your New Year's Eve and New Year's Day forecast. It's now chillier both days with highs only in the 40s.
Thursday now looks drier. We'll have only a few showers on Thursday, mainly in the afternoon. It's dry in the nighttime, including at midnight.
On Friday, we start the morning dry.
Later in the morning, after the morning commute, some freezing rain arrives. This will cause a glaze of ice on the sidewalks and trees and make some roads slippery. The freezing rain wraps up after lunch.
After lunch, we'll have enough mild air to warm the air so the rain won't freeze on contact with the ground anymore.
Then, it gets pretty rainy and windy in the afternoon, and the rain continues for most of the night. We'll grab an inch of rain by the end of the night.
The rain wraps up first thing on Saturday. It's over by sunrise.
You'll see sunny skies Saturday afternoon and those highs in the 50s we promised you!
The 40s return on Sunday and the sunshine continues. Sunshine and highs close to 40 continue for much of the first full week of the new year.
I took a peek ahead to mid January. There are no snowstorms in the forecast through mid January.
Two and a half weeks is about as far out as we can look for reliable forecasts. Once you get past ten days, you can only forecast trends like colder or warmer than average. Temperatures are close to average or above average through mid January.
