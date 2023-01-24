A quick moving area of low pressure brought some measurable snowfall to parts of our area on Monday, mostly in the higher elevations and into the Poconos and northwest New Jersey where some totals ended up around 3 inches.
Tuesday will be quieter but breezy along with some sunshine before the next storm system arrives Wednesday.
We'll likely see some measurable snow with this system, but not a major event and it will turn to rain later in the day.
Our midweek storm system departs for the latter half of the week with some sunshine and drier times returning along with seasonable temperatures but a bit of a stiff breeze.
DETAILED FORECAST
TUESDAY
We get a break today with partly sunny skies along with breezy conditions. Winds will average 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph out of the west. High temperatures will top out in the lower 40s, but the wind chills will be in the 30s throughout the day.
WEDNESDAY
Another storm will arrive Wednesday morning. The latest forecast model guidance continues to suggest the air mass initially out ahead of this storm system will be a little colder compared to how Sunday/Monday was.
So it looks more likely that parts of our area will see measurable snowfall at the onset Wednesday. Expect snow to start mid-morning Wednesday.
The Lehigh Valley and surrounding area will likely see 1-3" with locally higher amounts around 4". Areas around Blue Mountain and points north will get the most with totals around 3-6". Closer to I-95 and points south and east, expect around a coating to an inch or two.
Given the overall pattern we’re in and depending on the exact track of this storm, the milder air should still eventually win out and change any snow over to rain for much of the region by Wednesday evening and Wednesday night.
Expect a likely messy Wednesday evening commute though.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
Wednesday’s storm system will depart and, in its wake, Thursday should be largely dry…just another case where it’s mostly cloudy and breezy with perhaps a snow shower for areas mainly north and west of the Lehigh Valley. High temperatures are expected to reach the lower 40s Thursday.
A little more sun should return for Friday, but it will remain breezy, and high temperatures look to get a little colder in the upper 30s. Nighttime temperatures will also take a tumble falling back down into the chilly middle and upper 20s.
